4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Culver's Chicken Sandwich

Some people walk into a fast food establishment, select an item, and go about their merry way. However, more rebellious individuals like to bend menus to their will using fast food hacks and secret ordering tips. If you fall into the latter group and have a burning passion for Culver's chicken sandwiches, here are some awesome hacks you have to try.

The Wisconsin born and bred chain may be best known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, but its grilled, spicy, and crispy chicken sandwiches (and tenders) are also worthy of acclaim. We'll show you how to add some heat to your sandwich or even create a whole new menu item with just a few additions. We also explain how to pair Culver's chicken tenders with an unexpected offering to make a spicy, cheesy melt. Most of these hacks fall into the DIY category, meaning you'll have to assemble them yourself. Something else to consider: When it comes to the sourdough bread swap, we know that some customers have pulled it off successfully. However, we can't guarantee that it will be an option at all Culver's locations.