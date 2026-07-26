4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Culver's Chicken Sandwich
Some people walk into a fast food establishment, select an item, and go about their merry way. However, more rebellious individuals like to bend menus to their will using fast food hacks and secret ordering tips. If you fall into the latter group and have a burning passion for Culver's chicken sandwiches, here are some awesome hacks you have to try.
The Wisconsin born and bred chain may be best known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, but its grilled, spicy, and crispy chicken sandwiches (and tenders) are also worthy of acclaim. We'll show you how to add some heat to your sandwich or even create a whole new menu item with just a few additions. We also explain how to pair Culver's chicken tenders with an unexpected offering to make a spicy, cheesy melt. Most of these hacks fall into the DIY category, meaning you'll have to assemble them yourself. Something else to consider: When it comes to the sourdough bread swap, we know that some customers have pulled it off successfully. However, we can't guarantee that it will be an option at all Culver's locations.
Hack your way to a chicken parm sandwich
Among the many big changes happening at Culver's in 2026 is the release of new pub burgers, including a Jalapeño Jack Burger with pepper jack cheese and a creamy, spicy sauce. Some locations are also testing out new Buttery Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches, which incidentally relates to our first hack. You can transform the chain's Crispy Chicken Sandwich into a saucy chicken parmesan with just a few tweaks. In case you're unaware, chicken parm sandwiches usually feature a fried, breaded chicken breast, parmesan, melty cheese (often provolone), and marinara sauce.
Fortunately, Culver's has almost everything you need: Order the Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Swiss (the chain doesn't offer provolone) and a side of marinara sauce. Because traditional chicken parms don't usually come with toppings, it's best to nix the pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise from the sandwich. Once you get your order, remove the bun and add as much or as little sauce as you desire. If you happen to be in a test market where the Buttery Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches are sold, the new creamy parmesan sauce would be a great addition to this hacked sandwich.
Make a spicy chicken melt with grilled cheese
Discontinued fast food items aren't always lost forever. Take Culver's Buffalo Chicken Tenders, which the restaurant removed from its menu in 2021. Fans weren't too happy about this menu change, and the chain brought the item back in 2022. Now that these spicy planks of heaven are here to stay, Buffalo Chicken Tenders have become a classic Culver's order, especially when paired with creamy ranch or blue cheese. They can also be combined with an unlikely Culver's gem: the Grilled Cheese sandwich.
We love a simple grilled cheese as much as the next person, and we even had praise for Culver's sandwich in our ranking of chain restaurant grilled cheeses from worst to first. Incorporating a few spicy, crunchy tenders upgrades the sandwich to a chicken melt, which falls in league with Culver's Sourdough Melt and Wisconsin Swiss Melt. By the way, the restaurant also offers Original Chicken Tenders, which might be a better option for spice averse patrons.
Swap the brioche bun for sourdough or rye toast
Here's something you might not know about Culver's. Although many of the restaurant's burgers and sandwiches come on brioche buns, patrons actually have a few different bread options. In addition to kaiser and gluten-free hamburger buns, the chain uses toasted sourdough and rye slices for its melts. These toasts could also make for an excellent brioche swap when it comes to Culver's chicken sandwiches.
Bread choice might not seem that drastic of a change but consider the difference in flavor profiles. Brioche is best known for its rich sweetness, whereas sourdough and rye feature more complex flavors. Both breads are beloved for their tanginess, while rye is also known for its rustic, earthy taste. Texture variations also occur, as brioche is a soft, dense bread, while toasted bread is crispy and crunchy. When it comes to toppings, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and bacon seem like the logical choice for this hacked chicken sandwich (similar to the kind of toppings you'd find on a club sandwich).
Combine grilled chicken with a spicy sauce or condiment
Grilled chicken is a great change of pace when visiting Culver's, but we admit the meal can be a little blah in terms of flavor. That's precisely where the restaurant's extensive selection of sauces and condiments come in. If you love fiery flavors, Ken's Boom Boom Sauce is a Culver's must try. This tasty condiment features Dijon mustard, garlic, and chili peppers. Available for a limited time, the creamy jalapeño sauce comes with the new pub burger, but we think it would pair well with chicken. There's also buffalo sauce, as well as Cholula hot sauce packets.
For a bold flavor without the heat, Culver's offers a proprietary sauce that goes heavy on the cheesy goodness. The restaurant introduced Culver's Signature Sauce in 2023, which features a creamy buttermilk base plus blue cheese and Parmesan for some tanginess. Other sauce and condiment options include mayonnaise, honey mustard, ranch, and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, among plenty of other options.