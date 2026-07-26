How To Bring Big Mac Flavor To A Basic McDonald's Burger

The McDonald's Big Mac has been an iconic part of the American food scene since it launched in 1968. The handheld is as filling as it is tasty, with two beef patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, and a signature third bun, but there's no doubt that the topping that really makes the burger memorable is Big Mac sauce. The famous proprietary sauce can be added to any sandwich on the chain's menu, so you can still get a Big Mac-adjacent experience even if you order a more basic burger.

In case you haven't had the pleasure of trying it, Big Mac sauce is a creamy, zingy, savory condiment that truly completes its namesake burger. It's technically still a secret recipe (despite countless home cooks and professionals nailing similar versions) and serves as the blueprint for burger sauce in the U.S., bringing richness, tang, and punchy flavor to anything it's slathered on. Of course, it was invented to be enjoyed on the Big Mac, but it pairs well with any burger on the McDonald's menu.

Enjoy Big Mac sauce instead of or in addition to ketchup on a Quarter Pounder with cheese (which also gets mustard), McDouble, double cheeseburger, cheeseburger, or hamburger. It would also be tasty with poultry, like the McCrispy or McChicken, or as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets or strips. Customers also suggest swapping the sauce on a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, trading tartar out for Big Mac sauce.