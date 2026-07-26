How To Bring Big Mac Flavor To A Basic McDonald's Burger
The McDonald's Big Mac has been an iconic part of the American food scene since it launched in 1968. The handheld is as filling as it is tasty, with two beef patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, and a signature third bun, but there's no doubt that the topping that really makes the burger memorable is Big Mac sauce. The famous proprietary sauce can be added to any sandwich on the chain's menu, so you can still get a Big Mac-adjacent experience even if you order a more basic burger.
In case you haven't had the pleasure of trying it, Big Mac sauce is a creamy, zingy, savory condiment that truly completes its namesake burger. It's technically still a secret recipe (despite countless home cooks and professionals nailing similar versions) and serves as the blueprint for burger sauce in the U.S., bringing richness, tang, and punchy flavor to anything it's slathered on. Of course, it was invented to be enjoyed on the Big Mac, but it pairs well with any burger on the McDonald's menu.
Enjoy Big Mac sauce instead of or in addition to ketchup on a Quarter Pounder with cheese (which also gets mustard), McDouble, double cheeseburger, cheeseburger, or hamburger. It would also be tasty with poultry, like the McCrispy or McChicken, or as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets or strips. Customers also suggest swapping the sauce on a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, trading tartar out for Big Mac sauce.
Ways to recreate McDonald's Big Mac sauce
As iconic as McDonald's Big Mac sauce is, it's not sold in grocery stores. However, there are several dupes worth investigating if a craving strikes far from the drive-thru line. Former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz — as well as other TikTok creators — feel Walmart's Great Value Secret Sauce is the most similar, based on taste, ingredients, and nutritional information. We also recommend Top Secret Recipes Burger Spread, which was highly rated by Mashed contributor Steven Luna for a ranking of store-bought burger sauces. McDonald's fans have also pointed to Kraft burger aioli, Frank's RedHot burger sauce, and Trader Joe's Magnifisauce as being close to the real deal.
Despite all the options, you may feel compelled to make your own Big Mac sauce. Haracz's TikTok recipe is a stellar place to start, considering his former tenure at McDonald's. His recipe calls for mayo, sweet pickle relish, Düsseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, and white pepper whisked together then chilled for 30 minutes before serving. For more tomato-like tang, consider this copycat Big Mac sauce recipe, which adds French dressing and turmeric for warmth and color.
Once you have a homemade or store-bought Big Mac-inspired sauce, you can drizzle it on any handheld, side dish, or protein you'd like. For a burger, we suggest making a McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese copycat and substituting Big Mac sauce in for ketchup and mustard. To go with it, here's how to perfectly make McDonald's fries.