The 10 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Customers

Fast food is supposed to be cheap (in theory, at least) and affordability typically necessitates a lower level of quality. Fast food mainstays like the Big Mac — the burger McDonald's introduced over five decades ago that changed everything — and the Crunchwrap Supreme have that formula worked out; they offer the highest quality for the lowest cost possible. When a fast food chain introduces a new menu item, however, there's a good chance that the quality-to-cost ratio will be off. This most often results in a lackluster dining experience. In other words, trying new fast food items is a gamble.

That being said, virtually all of the leading fast food chains regularly release new items. For just about every disappointing new release is an item that gets the formula right, managing to be fresh and exciting despite its fast food origins.

The following list comprises the best new fast food items released between the start of January and end of April 2026, according to online feedback from customers. The only factor limiting this list's scope is our own commitment to including one item per chain. With that in mind, these 10 items are the very best new releases from fast food chains in the first third of 2026.