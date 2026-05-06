The 10 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Customers
Fast food is supposed to be cheap (in theory, at least) and affordability typically necessitates a lower level of quality. Fast food mainstays like the Big Mac — the burger McDonald's introduced over five decades ago that changed everything — and the Crunchwrap Supreme have that formula worked out; they offer the highest quality for the lowest cost possible. When a fast food chain introduces a new menu item, however, there's a good chance that the quality-to-cost ratio will be off. This most often results in a lackluster dining experience. In other words, trying new fast food items is a gamble.
That being said, virtually all of the leading fast food chains regularly release new items. For just about every disappointing new release is an item that gets the formula right, managing to be fresh and exciting despite its fast food origins.
The following list comprises the best new fast food items released between the start of January and end of April 2026, according to online feedback from customers. The only factor limiting this list's scope is our own commitment to including one item per chain. With that in mind, these 10 items are the very best new releases from fast food chains in the first third of 2026.
1. Taco Bell Mini Taco Salad
One of the biggest changes coming to chain restaurants in 2026 was Taco Bell's introduction of its Luxe Value Menu. Apparently, in and around 2026, some restaurant chains have decided to address the fact that some customers are unhappy with the fact that fast food just isn't as cheap as it used to be. Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu is one such initiative, intended to re-prioritize affordability at Taco Bell.
While the Luxe Value Menu features five brand-new items, its crown jewel is the Mini Taco Salad. Offering 280 calories at a $2.49 price point, the Mini Taco Salad consists of seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle sauce, all inside of a miniature tostada bowl. Fans of the item have indeed praised its value, finding it surprisingly filling and even somewhat nutritious compared to the rest of the Taco Bell menu.
Even more importantly, Taco Bell's new Mini Taco Salad reportedly tastes good. "I will literally cry when these little bowls of joy disappear," wrote one fan on Reddit. "They are the perfect size for me and literally fill me up. I eat the 'salad' part first, then the shell. It's like nachos, only better."
2. Burger King Peppercorn BLT Whopper
In addition to the debut of Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu, one of the biggest fast food news stories around the start of 2026 was Burger King's newly revamped Whopper recipe. At the forefront of the new Whopper formula is an improved bun, now presented in cardboard packaging instead of the previous paper sleeve.
Burger King decided to introduce its new Whopper with a continuation of its Whopper By You campaign, through which customers can submit Whopper ideas online. The best of those fan-submitted ideas end up (for a limited time) on the Burger King menu. And after it received a warm reception from many who tried it, the premiere Whopper By You release in the first third of 2026 was the Peppercorn BLT Whopper.
On the Peppercorn BLT Whopper is — alongside the new-and-improved bun, meat, tomato, and lettuce — bacon, Swiss cheese, and a peppercorn aioli. As it's the most unique ingredient, it's hardly surprising that the peppercorn aioli is what plenty of fans have singled out as being particularly tasty. One such fan compared its flavor to that of beef jerky, and a Reddit user wrote, "O M G my god it was amazing! Best burger I've had in a long time, anywhere! Definitely worth a try."
3. McDonald's Derpy McFlurry
In just the first few months of 2026, McDonald's debuted a handful of new items. First, in January, McDonald's added hot honey to its menu (and we at Mashed reviewed it favorably). Then, in early March, it released its massive Big Arch burger stateside. While both of those items earned proponents, however, they also collected detractors in about equal measure. Outshining both of them was the Derpy McFlurry, one of a few unique menu items to hit McDonald's stores at the end of March as part of its collaboration promoting "KPop Demon Hunters."
Naturally, McDonald's chose its iconic vanilla soft serve to serve as the base of the Derpy McFlurry. That was topped with a wild berry sauce and berry-flavored popping pearls. With fans clamoring for a taste, the biggest thing holding McDonald's customers back from enjoying the Derpy McFlurry was (unsurprisingly) the famously unreliable McDonald's ice cream machines not functioning properly on occasion. Those who were able to try the Derpy McFlurry characterized it as the highlight of the "KPop Demon Hunters" menu, and also a particularly high-quality McDonald's dessert. "This is really good," wrote one Reddit user. "The little bobas are a delight and the sauce is a lightly tart berry flavor without being syrupy sweet."
4. Panda Express x Buldak Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken
The Buldak brand's signature spicy chicken ramen has ended up inspiring a wide range of products beyond instant ramen. The iconic spicy flavor is now available in dumpling form, as a seasoning on potato chips, in a hot sauce, and more. And after previewing the dish near the end of 2025 in select markets, Panda Express debuted its own collaboration with Buldak nationwide in March of 2026. The two food brands teamed up to combine Panda Express' battered chicken recipe with Buldak's spice expertise. The result was Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken.
Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken features the fried chicken pieces used in Panda Express' popular Orange Chicken, and also adds red bell peppers and onions. The sauce is Panda Express' spiciest yet, claiming over five times the intensity of Blazing Bourbon Chicken, the chain's 2024 collab with "Hot Ones." Mixed into that spice is a marked sweetness to capitalize on the "swicy" (sweet and spicy) trend influencing the broader fast food landscape around the start of 2026.
Those who have tried Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken confirmed that it tasted great, and was just as hot as advertised. "It is actually spicy, which is a nice change for Panda," wrote one Reddit user. "Much spicier than anything I have ever had at Panda or most other fast food places. The flavor is also good. It is not just hot, it has some nuance to it as well."
5. Papa Johns Pan Pizza
While chains like Taco Bell and McDonald's are known for innovation, Papa Johns is a fast food company defined by its tried-and-true offerings. Papa Johns may change up its menu from time to time — it introduced oven-toasted sandwiches in March of 2026, for example — but it's not drawing in customers with novelty the way that, say, McDonald's did with the Big Arch Burger. Rather, fans of Papa Johns tend to simply want its signature approach to fast food pizza. In January of 2026, though, Papa Johns debuted a new style of pan pizza, adding some variety to the core pizza lineup that drives the chain. As it turned out, the fans were happy to welcome a new addition; Papa Johns' pan pizza received a pretty glowing reception.
Customers were so receptive to the pan pizza recipe, in fact, that some described it as their single favorite Papa Johns menu item. Even certain Papa Johns skeptics found its new pan pizza enticing, and at least one Papa Johns employee has claimed to eat a pan pizza nearly every day.
"I think it might be my favorite of the PJ products. The dough is thick on appearance but airy on the bite, the browned bits are just that and NOT burnt, they seemingly throw on extra cheese," reads one review on Reddit. "Try it! This pan pizza beats the hell out of the other national chains by a country mile."
6. Little Caesars Four-N-One Stix
In the story of the rise, fall, and rise again of Little Caesars, the Hot-N-Ready pizza is arguably the star. At least, it was the item most integral to the chain's becoming the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. Little Caesars regulars, however, know that there's more to the menu than just the Hot-N-Ready. One particularly unique offering is Slices-N-Stix, which devotes half of a standard pizza's real estate to regular ol' pizza slices, and the other half to the chain's signature cheesy bread sticks. In March of 2026, Little Caesars debuted its Four-N-One Stix, dedicating an entire pizza crust to 16 Stix divided into four distinct flavor quadrants.
One order of Four-N-One Stix includes four each of cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño, and bacon-topped Stix, accompanied by a cup of marinara-adjacent Crazy Sauce for dipping. Amidst plenty of praise, one quality that customers seem to particularly appreciate about the Four-N-One Stix is that those toppings come in generous portions. Some have also highlighted the garlic and parmesan seasoning atop all quadrants of the Stix as a standout element. "This is surprisingly delicious," wrote one Reddit user. "New staple for me!"
7. Sonic Drive-In All-American Smasher
Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to burger innovation. In January of 2024, for instance, there was Sonic's Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger, which we at Mashed deemed delicious. And almost exactly two years later, the fast food chain debuted its All-American Smasher.
To this limited-time twist on its classic smash burger formula, Sonic has added lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo — thus differentiating the All-American Smasher from the Sonic Smasher. But what makes this menu item unique is not just that it's Sonic's updated take on a smash burger, but also its price point. The All-American Smasher comes with fries and a drink for only $6.
Unsurprisingly, the value of the All-American Smasher combo is the main quality that customers have praised. Some have said that the burger so tasty, the $6 price point would be a steal even if it came without the drink or side. Fans have also noted that Sonic's smash burger patties (which are typically expected to be thinner than a traditional burger's) are no slimmer than standard burger patties from competitors like McDonald's — but with the advantage of crispy, charred edges. "I was surprised how good it was for $6. I was expecting a small burger or something. But it was definitely a larger size burger, fries and drink for $6. Helluva good deal," wrote a Redditer. "Sonic burgers are definitely underrated."
8. Chipotle Cilantro Lime Sauce
It's safe to say that Chipotle at the start of 2026 was a far cry from, say, the state of Chipotle in 2014. Just over a decade ago, Chipotle was a fast food industry leader. But in 2026, the chain has had to fight to retain customers' loyalty. Presumably as part of this effort, in March of 2026, Chipotle stores nationwide introduced a Cilantro Lime Sauce, available as a side or topping at an upcharge. Based on a fair number of customers sharing how much they've enjoyed their Cilantro Lime Sauce, it's possible that the limited-time release may prove to be a step in the right direction toward a Chipotle resurgence.
For what it's worth, praise for the Cilantro Lime Sauce has not been universal. Some customers have reportedly found its flavor lacking and its price excessive. But in perhaps equal or even greater number are the customers who say that both the flavor and the creamy texture of the sauce are distinctly satisfying.
One detail that has surprised some is that the sauce is spicy, despite the fact that its name does not indicate spiciness. "It had a strong cilantro flavor, not as much lime as I'd like, but what shocked me the most is that it's so spicy!" wrote a Redditer. "Basically, the sauce was anything but bland. It had a distinct flavor or cilantro, jalapeño and a hint of lime. Moderately to very spicy depending on your tolerance. I liked it."
9. Jimmy John's Gyros
When you think of American fast food, gyros are probably not the first item that comes to mind. But a fast food gyro is certainly not without precedent. For instance, the gyro is arguably the most underrated menu item at Arby's. And in March of 2026, gyros officially hit the Jimmy John's menu for a limited time.
The menu update gave customers the choice between a Greek Gyro, made with a blend of beef and lamb meat, or a red meat-less Chicken Gyro. Both have received positive reviews from customers. One caveat coloring some customers' enjoyment was the fact that Jimmy John's reportedly has a tendency to load its gyros with excess lettuce. Fans have therefore recommend ordering the gyro with reduced lettuce or no lettuce at all. Nonetheless, some have have called this the best limited-time offering in Jimmy John's history. "I had the beef/lamb one today," wrote one fan on Reddit. "It was so good! I'm definitely going to be getting it again soon!"
10. Habit Burger & Grill Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich
Every year, in the days leading up to and during Lent, fast food restaurants of all stripes introduce limited-time fried fish items to capitalize on the influx of customers who are cutting out non-seafood meats on Fridays. Based on its glowing reception from customers who tried it during the 2026 Lent season, the very best of the year's new fried fish items may well have been Habit Burger & Grill's Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich.
The Habit seemingly believed in the quality of its Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich, so much so that it stretched the window of availability beyond the confines of Lent — it was offered from February 18 through April 28. What's more, on every Friday from February 20 through March 27, every Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich purchased came with a free order of fries.
Each Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich featured fried Alaskan cod, cilantro-lime coleslaw, pickled red onions, and a proprietary Baja sauce. One fan of the sandwich described it on TikTok as the best fish sandwich in fast food, praising its pronounced crunch in addition to the flavor combination of the Baja sauce and cilantro-lime slaw. Another fan wrote on Reddit, "It was actually quite good. I had a Filet-o-Fish a few weeks ago and I felt ripped off, but I didn't feel ripped off spending $12 on this Habit Burger Baja Fish Sandwich. It was so good, I want to have it again."
Methodology
The first step in determining the best new fast food items of the first third of 2026 was creating a list of as many fast food items as possible that were released in that span of time. Narrowing down that list meant searching for feedback on each of those items, and eliminating any menu item without its fair share of customer praise. Reddit ended up being the primary platform for that feedback; if an item hadn't generated significant conversation on Reddit, it was implicitly not popular enough to belong on a list highlighting the best items in all of fast food.
Even with some positive feedback, certain items didn't make the list simply because another item from the same chain amassed a larger quantity of positive feedback from customers. Taco Bell, for instance, released a few solid items in the first third of 2026, but for variety's sake, this list stuck to one entry per chain. What did not disqualify an item, however, was a mixed reception. As long as an item had a fair share of fans — meaning at least 50% or so of comments were positive, and of a sizable quantity — it still earned a spot. Any item that checked all those boxes ended up on the final list.