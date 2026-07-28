This Classic Cookout Side Belongs On Your Hot Dog

It doesn't take much convincing for us to eat a hot dog, but next-level condiments and fixings certainly sweeten the deal. Cookout go-to's like relish, ketchup, and chili are all fair game in our book. In terms of things you should be putting on your hot dog but aren't, though, macaroni and cheese is our reigning suggestion.

Before you turn up your nose, hear us out. Hot dogs and cheese are a natural pairing. The cheese's salty, savory, and sometimes acidic notes (depending on what type you use) complement the smoky sweetness of the dogs while also curbing their richness. The meat's fat will also boost the cheese's natural flavor. The pasta, meanwhile, mimics the usual hot dog bun and offers a neutral flavor, so it'll taste like whatever you put in the sauce.

This pantry-staple union can be as gourmet or low-budget as you like, although the combination is colloquially considered a familiar "struggle meal." It's not uncommon to find weenies cut up and stirred into the pasta dish, acting as the main protein. There are baked versions, too, like bite-size mac and cheese cups studded with bits of hot dog. You can even find hot dogs breaded and fried in mac and cheese. But if you ask us, simply piling the pasta on the frank is easiest. Even better, you can endlessly tweak and season both components to your liking.