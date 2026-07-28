Guy Fieri Called This Texas Sandwich's Brisket 'So Unbelievably Tender'
Brisket is the crown jewel that makes Texas barbecue unique. It's meant to be cooked for a long time at a low temperature until it's fall-apart tender. It's prized for its sauceless preparation, as it typically gets its flavorful bark from salt, pepper, and dry rubs. Guy Fieri has had his fair share of BBQ dishes on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" over the years. But Slow Bone Texas Barbeque in Dallas, which featured its signature brisket sandwich on Triple D in 2025, makes some of the best.
Behold the Texas Nail, a handheld with prime brisket, smoked mushroom duxelle, roasted green chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lime crema, and jalapeño barbecue sauce, piled high on a challah bun. "This is hillbilly beef Wellington," Fieri raved after tasting it. "You've got the crust, you have the duxelle, the brisket is so unbelievably tender, the creaminess of the cheese; it's so succulent, juicy ... It's a gourmet meal disguised as a brisket barbecue sandwich. Nailed it."
Chef Jeffery Hobbs starts by trimming and salting the brisket, then dry brines it in a rub of roasted coffee, black pepper, garlic, chipotle, and onion. It's first smoked with post oak and hickory for four to six hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit and then a second time in a buttery mixture of rendered fat and more seasoning at 160 degrees Fahrenheit. It's no wonder Slow Bone was named one of the top 50 BBQ joints in the state by Texas Monthly (even the smoke-brined fried chicken received accolades).
Fans love Slow Bone's Texas brisket sandwich
Slow Bone opened in 2013, long before becoming one of the best Texas restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The resto smokes its meat in-house daily. The brisket is its claim to fame, offering both lean and fatty cuts. That said, diners adore the resto's cookout staples (like baked beans) and Southern delicacies (like sweet potato praline) just as much. Chef Jeffery Hobbs' reputation precedes Slow Bone, as he's worked in several Dallas kitchens over the years.
YouTube viewers sang Slow Bone's praises in the clip of Guy Fieri's visit. Reviewers agreed with his take on the brisket sandwich. "Saying [the Texas Nail] was one of the best BBQ sandwiches I've ever had wouldn't be doing it justice ... I can't wait to come back," one Yelper wrote. "Food is amazing! Brisket never, ever misses! It's fatty and tasty ... the Texas Nail is amazing!" exclaimed another. "The sandwich gobsmacked me with flavor. Obviously, the brisket is the star of the show, but the supporting cast really makes it special ... I ate that sucker with a fork because that's how huge it was," raved a third.
There's plenty to pair with the brisket, either solo or on bread. Slow Bone has 14 sides to choose from, including braised greens, brisket beans, chile-kissed Queso n' Shells, squash casserole, and fried okra. We're betting the horseradish potato salad and mustard slaw go particularly well with this smoky brisket main.