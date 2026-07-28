Guy Fieri Called This Texas Sandwich's Brisket 'So Unbelievably Tender'

Brisket is the crown jewel that makes Texas barbecue unique. It's meant to be cooked for a long time at a low temperature until it's fall-apart tender. It's prized for its sauceless preparation, as it typically gets its flavorful bark from salt, pepper, and dry rubs. Guy Fieri has had his fair share of BBQ dishes on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" over the years. But Slow Bone Texas Barbeque in Dallas, which featured its signature brisket sandwich on Triple D in 2025, makes some of the best.

Behold the Texas Nail, a handheld with prime brisket, smoked mushroom duxelle, roasted green chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lime crema, and jalapeño barbecue sauce, piled high on a challah bun. "This is hillbilly beef Wellington," Fieri raved after tasting it. "You've got the crust, you have the duxelle, the brisket is so unbelievably tender, the creaminess of the cheese; it's so succulent, juicy ... It's a gourmet meal disguised as a brisket barbecue sandwich. Nailed it."

Chef Jeffery Hobbs starts by trimming and salting the brisket, then dry brines it in a rub of roasted coffee, black pepper, garlic, chipotle, and onion. It's first smoked with post oak and hickory for four to six hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit and then a second time in a buttery mixture of rendered fat and more seasoning at 160 degrees Fahrenheit. It's no wonder Slow Bone was named one of the top 50 BBQ joints in the state by Texas Monthly (even the smoke-brined fried chicken received accolades).