What's The Typical Lifespan Of A KitchenAid Stand Mixer?

If you love to bake, then a stand mixer is an essential kitchen tool. From kneading bread dough and mixing cake batter to stirring up homemade whipped cream — a stand mixer can pretty much do it all. If you want the best-quality stand mixer, there's no better option than one from KitchenAid. The brand consistently receives critical praise and is beloved by fans. The only problem? It's pretty expensive, costing you a minimum of $400 brand new. Before you make the big buy, you should know how long a KitchenAid will last — this isn't an investment you want to make again anytime soon.

KitchenAid provides a few warranty options: a free one-year limited warranty, plus three paid protection plans for one, three, and five years. While these warranties don't specify how long KitchenAid stand mixers will last, some reviewers estimate their lifespan to be about 10 to 15 years, with a few noting they can last over two decades. KitchenAid won't testify to that, but many customers do.

On a Reddit forum discussing how long a KitchenAid mixer should last, one commenter said, "Forever. My mom has had hers since the late 90s, and it's still going strong." They were far from the only person to note that their or their parents' mixers have lasted for 20, 30, or even 40 years. Another Redditor wrote, "Mine is used nearly every day. It's 40 years old. No regular maintenance."