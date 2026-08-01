What's The Typical Lifespan Of A KitchenAid Stand Mixer?
If you love to bake, then a stand mixer is an essential kitchen tool. From kneading bread dough and mixing cake batter to stirring up homemade whipped cream — a stand mixer can pretty much do it all. If you want the best-quality stand mixer, there's no better option than one from KitchenAid. The brand consistently receives critical praise and is beloved by fans. The only problem? It's pretty expensive, costing you a minimum of $400 brand new. Before you make the big buy, you should know how long a KitchenAid will last — this isn't an investment you want to make again anytime soon.
KitchenAid provides a few warranty options: a free one-year limited warranty, plus three paid protection plans for one, three, and five years. While these warranties don't specify how long KitchenAid stand mixers will last, some reviewers estimate their lifespan to be about 10 to 15 years, with a few noting they can last over two decades. KitchenAid won't testify to that, but many customers do.
On a Reddit forum discussing how long a KitchenAid mixer should last, one commenter said, "Forever. My mom has had hers since the late 90s, and it's still going strong." They were far from the only person to note that their or their parents' mixers have lasted for 20, 30, or even 40 years. Another Redditor wrote, "Mine is used nearly every day. It's 40 years old. No regular maintenance."
Maintaining and repairing your KitchenAid to extend its life
Despite many reports of KitchenAid stand mixers lasting for ages, some speculate newer versions aren't as mechanically sound. One Redditor commented, "I've heard the new ones aren't as good and don't last as long," while Redditors on r/KitchenAid shared that their metal bowls broke soon after purchasing. The good news is, getting a KitchenAid mixer repaired or its parts replaced isn't difficult — and you may even be able to do it yourself.
KitchenAid has a repair facility that you can ship your mixer to for repairs. If it's still under warranty, you can order replacement parts from KitchenAid, though this excludes internal pieces or parts related to the motor. If you don't want to go through KitchenAid, customers recommend online retailer Mr. Mixer for repairs and replacements. You can send your mixer to the company or order parts and watch its YouTube videos for a DIY job.
The easiest way to stave off the need for repair or replacement as long as possible is by using your KitchenAid the right way and taking care of all its components. While most parts, including the bowls and some beaters, can be dish-washed, it might be worth hand-washing them for a gentler clean. KitchenAid explicitly states you should not use "household/commercial cleaners" (like Windex or Lysol) on your mixer. Instead, wipe down the mixer's body with a lightly wetted paper towel or cloth. Other maintenance tips include gradually speeding up your mixer (instead of immediately setting it on high) and adjusting the beater-to-bowl distance.