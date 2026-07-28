The Largest Candy Store In The US Is A Dream For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth

If you're ever driving through Cleveland, Ohio and spot a mural with a giant lollipop in front of a warehouse, you should see what's inside. Aisles upon aisles of jelly beans, Pez dispensers, chocolate bars, hard candies, taffies, and other treats cover more than 40,000 square feet at the b.a. Sweetie Candy Company. Boxes are sometimes stacked all the way up to the 22-foot ceiling. Store owner Tom Scheiman said in a 2023 interview with Out N About Columbus that the emporium may be the largest in the world — and it's definitely the biggest in North America. "Pretty much, if it's being manufactured today, we've got it, and we've got it in huge quantities," he said.

The business sells more than 5,500 types of candy, from modern favorites like Airheads and M&M's to old-school candies that defined generations. In all, you'll find about 600,000 pounds of confections for sale, which is equivalent to nearly $5 million in inventory. That's enough to satisfy an entire town's sweet tooth.

b.a. Sweetie is more than just a candy store, though. The facility also includes a soda shoppe with more than 200 varieties of sugary drinks and an ice cream parlor, as well as a popcorn kitchen. Beside the store, families can play a couple rounds of putt-putt on two candy-themed mini golf courses. It's not only the best candy store in the state of Ohio (if you ask us), but with 500,000 visitors a year, it's a "not-to-be-missed attraction," according to the company's website.