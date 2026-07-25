Aldi Customers Are Calling These Benton's Cookie Sandwiches One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of July 2026
Our list of the best new Aldi Finds for July 2026 highlighted a delightful snack that harnesses the flavor of a beloved ice cream bar. Benton's Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies are taking Aldi shoppers by storm. The pairing of buttery cookies and creamy orange filling can't miss, and customers have taken to Facebook to tout the new product. "These cookies are a dream and a great summer flavor. So delicious," one commenter declared. In an Aldi Facebook post promoting the cookies and other seasonal products, a shopper added, "The orange crèmesicle cookies are so yummy."
At this point, if you're frothing at the mouth for these sweet, summery cookies, getting your hands on them seems like the natural next step. In-demand Aldi Finds soar off of shelves quickly, so shoppers are encouraged to keep tabs on new Finds before they arrive (on the website or via Aldi's email newsletter). You may also want to monitor their availability online before you head out to your local store. Shopping at Aldi early on Wednesdays can also boost your chances of snagging a popular Find, as that's usually the day when new products debut.
Where do Aldi's cookies come from?
This isn't the first time that Aldi's beloved cookie brand impressed shoppers. We once dubbed Benton's Oreo cookie copycat superior to the real thing based on quality and price. Aldi puts a lot of time and care into its private label products, which makes sense when you consider that over 90% of the store's stock comes from its own exclusive line. As for who makes the Orange Crèmesicle Cookies and other Benton's offerings, that's a little hard to pin down.
It's common knowledge that some name-brand companies manufacture goods for private labels. However, big brands don't like to disclose this information to the public – otherwise consumers would simply buy the cheaper version. As a result, people can only speculate on the manufacturer behind Aldi's Orange Crèmesicle Cookies. In the past, shoppers have linked the Benton's cookie line to companies like Fancypants Baking Co. and a German company called Lambertz, though these claims haven't been substantiated by the chain.