Aldi Customers Are Calling These Benton's Cookie Sandwiches One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of July 2026

Our list of the best new Aldi Finds for July 2026 highlighted a delightful snack that harnesses the flavor of a beloved ice cream bar. Benton's Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies are taking Aldi shoppers by storm. The pairing of buttery cookies and creamy orange filling can't miss, and customers have taken to Facebook to tout the new product. "These cookies are a dream and a great summer flavor. So delicious," one commenter declared. In an Aldi Facebook post promoting the cookies and other seasonal products, a shopper added, "The orange crèmesicle cookies are so yummy."

At this point, if you're frothing at the mouth for these sweet, summery cookies, getting your hands on them seems like the natural next step. In-demand Aldi Finds soar off of shelves quickly, so shoppers are encouraged to keep tabs on new Finds before they arrive (on the website or via Aldi's email newsletter). You may also want to monitor their availability online before you head out to your local store. Shopping at Aldi early on Wednesdays can also boost your chances of snagging a popular Find, as that's usually the day when new products debut.