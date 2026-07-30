How 12 Old Hollywood Icons Liked Their Steaks

For average folks, a perfectly cooked steak can be the pinnacle of luxury. But for celebrities in Old Hollywood, steak was often more than just a dish for celebratory occasions — it was a way of life. In the mid-20th century, Hollywood was teeming with film stars sporting epicurious tendencies with very specific tastes, especially when it came to the cuts and cooking methods of these prime bits of beef.

To pay homage to this glamorous bygone era, we compiled a list of the steak preferences of some film icons from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Some of these steak dishes were served at classic California restaurants, like the legendary Perino's, while others were thoughtfully prepared in the comfort of the actors' own kitchens. This list contains everything from dishes you might still be able to find at fine dining establishments, to personal recipes that these celebrities simply couldn't live without. You might just find a bit of inspiration for your next dinner party, or trip to the steakhouse.