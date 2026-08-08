Burger King's Original Menu Only Had 3 Main Items

The early concept of fast food was simple: A burger, fries, and a drink are handed to you in a matter of minutes. Modern fast food menus have become far more complex. Nowadays, there are combo meals, ten types of burgers to choose from, multiple fry styles, and desserts. At Burger King, we've seen everything from burgers with colored buns to spicy chicken fries, but the original Burger King, founded in 1953, only served three main items: burgers, shakes, and fries.

At first, the chain was called Insta-Burger-King, a name that came from the speciality Insta machines used to prep burgers and milkshakes. The Insta-Burger Stove cooked burgers with radiant heat (similar to a toaster oven). The patties were placed upright in individual baskets that moved along a chain. Buns were toasted at the same time in the same machine. The cooking process for each burger took 1¾ minutes to complete. In one hour, the machine could cook 411 burger patties that were juicy and completely uniform.

The Insta-Shake Machine also lived up to its name, flash freezing the liquid dairy mixture and blending it into a milkshake in just 10 seconds. The machine allowed four different flavor options and produced three milkshakes every minute. Shakes and burgers were priced between $0.18 and $0.19. Insta-Burger King also sold fries, Coca-Cola, root beer, orange drink, and coffee.