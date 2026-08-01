12 Rules To Know When Eating In Las Vegas

In April of 2026, Las Vegas' MGM Grand announced the permanent closure of its iconic buffet. While that meant one fewer all-you-can-eat option on the Vegas Strip, buffets remain popular all the same. But, with especially fewer buffet options than any time in recent memory, the best buffets are pricey and often require waiting in a long line.

Regulars at the Wynn's buffet, for example, have recounted wait times ranging from 10 minutes to three hours, with the ability to reserve a table potentially expediting a longer wait. In either case, admission for the daily seafood buffet starts at $79.99, with options for some premium add-ons increasing that cost. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace — one of the absolute best buffet restaurants in the U.S. — is even pricier (around $85) and can require a comparable wait. There was virtually no wait the one time I visited the Bacchanal Buffet for a weekend lunch, but it did cost a considerable chunk of change.

The Cosmopolitan's Wicked Spoon buffet isn't quite as pricey, but its lines are famously long, albeit with quicker entry for MGM and Marriott rewards members. So, even if buffets are fading from Vegas' dining landscape, it's still possible to have a great time at a Vegas buffet as long as long as time and money are budgeted into the experience.