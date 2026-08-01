12 Rules To Know When Eating In Las Vegas
On a trip to Las Vegas, indulgent eats are a must. Culinary icons like José Andrés — one of the richest celebrity chefs in the world — or Buddy Valastro, who earned the nickname Cake Boss, cast a sizable shadow over the city, from countless namesake restaurants, to the ever-present billboards featuring their likenesses. That said, beyond the glitz, Vegas remains a great place to eat, full of regional taco styles, Polynesian specialties, internationally acclaimed Indian cuisine, and much, much more.
As a Vegas resident of three years who visited periodically from Los Angeles for about a decade prior, I compiled what I think are the most important rules, tips, and guidelines for the tastiest Vegas trip possible. Vegas often follows its own playbook. And as much as the city is full of one-of-a-kind food experiences, disappointment is also a likelihood if you aren't careful. So, before your next Vegas visit, read through each of the following rules to take full advantage of a seriously unique, world-class food city.
1. A good buffet will cost time and/or money
In April of 2026, Las Vegas' MGM Grand announced the permanent closure of its iconic buffet. While that meant one fewer all-you-can-eat option on the Vegas Strip, buffets remain popular all the same. But, with especially fewer buffet options than any time in recent memory, the best buffets are pricey and often require waiting in a long line.
Regulars at the Wynn's buffet, for example, have recounted wait times ranging from 10 minutes to three hours, with the ability to reserve a table potentially expediting a longer wait. In either case, admission for the daily seafood buffet starts at $79.99, with options for some premium add-ons increasing that cost. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace — one of the absolute best buffet restaurants in the U.S. — is even pricier (around $85) and can require a comparable wait. There was virtually no wait the one time I visited the Bacchanal Buffet for a weekend lunch, but it did cost a considerable chunk of change.
The Cosmopolitan's Wicked Spoon buffet isn't quite as pricey, but its lines are famously long, albeit with quicker entry for MGM and Marriott rewards members. So, even if buffets are fading from Vegas' dining landscape, it's still possible to have a great time at a Vegas buffet as long as long as time and money are budgeted into the experience.
2. Some of the best restaurants are hidden in nondescript strip malls
While there are more than enough good restaurants on the Strip to sustain even a lengthy Vegas stay, there are plenty of reasons to venture away from the city's tourist center and check out some of the many culinary destinations in the suburbs. Something that seems to be true more often than not is that the most exciting, creative, and delicious food spots happen to be located in drab, nondescript strip malls or similar locales.
One of my favorite restaurant spaces anywhere in the world is that of Chinatown staple Gabi Coffee & Bakery. While a big wooden door at least sort of hints at the magic inside, that door adorns an exterior that screams business park, not trendy Korean cafe. Or take Spanish tapas spot Anima by EDO, which boasts one of the most acclaimed tasting menus off-Strip — it's located in a mixed-use development beneath a few floors of offices. Even Tamba, a 2026 finalist for the James Beard Foundation's Best New Restaurant award, is in an outdoor mall neighboring the likes of P.F. Chang's and the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. Don't be deterred by a restaurant's uninspiring exterior, then, because more-so in Vegas than most other cities, boring buildings are frequently home to transcendent meals.
3. Always tip your servers, even when they're bringing you free drinks
Most visiting Vegas are probably well aware that, as a general rule, it's important to gamble cautiously — gambling is rigged against the player, after all. Among various incentives to keep gamblers spending, even against their better judgement, are free drinks. On the casino floor, wandering servers will take customers' drink orders, while using a video poker machine at a bar is sometimes occasion for a free drink from the bartender. In both cases, be sure to tip, even though the drinks are technically gratis.
For what it's worth, $2 is an acceptable amount to tip in a free-drink scenario. That said, some Vegas regulars have found that tipping more results in more attentive and more frequent service. Some recommend tipping $5 for their first round, then $3 on drinks thereafter. Altogether, tipping even beyond the expected amount is still a small price to pay for drinking at no added cost. Just don't lose too much gambling, or what started out cheap could quickly become the priciest drink of your life.
4. Do some research before dining on the Strip
In most large cities, the biggest, loudest, most commercial restaurants are legitimate tourist traps, drawing in visitors with spectacle and then delivering subpar experiences. In Vegas, however, competition is rampant in the hospitality industry, and even some of the most tourist-y spots on the Strip are pretty solid. I recently had a tasty — albeit pricy — meal at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, for example. With that said, it's still possible to overpay for a mediocre meal, especially without researching where to eat ahead of time.
On one hand, there are those who visit acclaimed restaurants and find themselves underwhelmed. For example, Best Friend – the restaurant from "The Chef Show" star Roy Choi – sometimes features a live DJ, so anyone looking for a calm dining experience might want to opt for a quieter alternative. Since the Strip is jam-packed with great food, if some preliminary research reveals a popular restaurant just isn't the call, picking a suitable alternative shouldn't be very far away.
Of course, another reason to do some research beforehand is that there are indeed some pricey, mediocre tourist traps on the Strip. While deciding where to eat on a whim can be as risky as an afternoon in front of a slot machine, a quick look at some restaurant reviews can help ensure you experience the very best the Strip's dining scene has to offer.
5. If there's a fast food chain you want to try, it's probably in Vegas
Since Nevada is one of the only 10 states with an In-N-Out Burger location, Las Vegas' In-N-Outs are popular among tourists able to try one of the most iconic burgers in fast food for the first time. Regional fast food in Vegas, however, goes much deeper than In-N-Out, so if there's a chain you're interested in trying that's not available at home, you may well find an outpost during your next Vegas visit.
While it's somewhat plentiful across the upper-Western United States, the first time I ever ate at a TacoTime was in Vegas. That sole Vegas TacoTime, for what it's worth, is the chain's furthest-south location. The westernmost Bojangles, meanwhile, are also in Vegas.
Zaxby's is another chain with only a handful of locations in the country's western half, including two in Vegas. And outside of Phoenix, Vegas is the only city with White Castles west of Missouri. Those are just some of the most prominent examples, with chains from Whataburger — Texas' representative among the best regional fast food chains by state — to Jollibee likewise calling Vegas home.
6. Go out of your way to try Hawaiian food
While attempting to drum up business for his California Hotel & Casino in the '70s, prominent entrepreneur Sam Boyd found success promoting Vegas as a tourist destination to Hawaiians. Seemingly stemming from his efforts, Las Vegas now hosts a sizable local Hawaiian population, earning the nickname "the ninth island." Accordingly, Hawaiian restaurants are plentiful, offering a unique and perhaps under-discussed Vegas culinary experience.
The most popular Hawaiian dish is handily the plate lunch, usually pairing a meat entree — like chicken katsu, garlic shrimp, or lau lau pork — with two scoops of rice and one scoop of mac salad. Poke is also readily available, not just at trendy chain spots but local Hawaiian businesses, too. And on the subject of chain restaurants, beloved Hawaiian diner Zippy's chose Vegas for its first location outside of Hawaii in 2023, and there are now four in town. Its menu ranges from Hawaiian staples to classic American fried chicken and a signature chili. While there are more food attractions in Vegas than it would be possible to fit into even multiple trips, don't neglect what may well be some of the best Hawaiian food outside of Hawaii proper.
7. Drive-thrus are a great way to beat the heat
On one hand, staying on the Strip with no form of transportation other than, say, the occasional rideshare is a perfectly valid way to enjoy Las Vegas. On the other hand, between renting a car or simply driving in from a nearby city, plenty of Vegas visitors do indeed have access to their own vehicles. Anyone in that latter group may want to take advantage of Vegas' plentiful drive-thrus, especially during the warmer months when staying inside an air-conditioned space is of the utmost importance.
Virtually all fast food chains, for example, operate drive-thrus, including names like Panda Express and Jollibee that don't always have them. Many casual Mexican spots likewise provide drive-thru service, from popular semi-local chain Roberto's Taco Shop, to Las Vegas' own Casa Del Sabor. Even some local restaurants with just one location offer drive-thrus, like Mediterranean spot Kabob Grill, or cheesesteak specialist Pride of Philly Steaks. From fast food to local businesses, then, there are all kinds of restaurants in Vegas that help customers stay out of the oppressive sun and order from the comfort of a cool vehicle.
8. Check the relevant open containers laws before drinking alcohol outside
It's no secret that Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities that allows alcohol consumption in public, outside the confines of licensed, private businesses. However, even on the Strip, open container laws are restrictive in certain scenarios, so it's a good idea to brush up on what's actually permitted before walking around with a drink in hand.
Open glass containers of alcohol, for example, are forbidden. Spaces in which drinking alcohol is prohibited include parking lots, public parks, and within 1,000 feet of an outlet at which a container of alcohol was purchased. Also of note is the fact that the Strip is technically located in unincorporated Clark County and not the city of Las Vegas — downtown and Fremont Street, however, are part of Las Vegas proper, which means laws differ slightly compared to the Strip. Nearby Henderson, meanwhile, is a separate city with its own laws. A quick review of the rules relevant to wherever you plan on drinking, then, will help ensure a good time free from unexpected legal trouble.
9. Shopping outside of casinos helps save money on snacks
Convenience is baked into the Las Vegas tourist experience. A stay at Mandalay Bay, for example, could feature an indulgent brunch at Border Grill, a concert at the House of Blues, a basketball game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, and an aquarium tour, all without leaving the premises. Of course, food and drinks are readily available throughout every major casino, at bars, quick-service restaurants, and convenience stores stocked with ample snacks and alcoholic beverages. That accessibility, however, comes at a price. So, to avoid unnecessary upcharges, shop outside the casinos.
Financial savior to many a Vegas trip is CVS, which operates a few locations on the Strip. Also on the Strip is a Target and even a few ABC Convenience Stores, each with its own reasonably priced selection of food and alcohol. Of course, a little further out are plenty of standard grocery stores, some of which deliver to Strip hotels. Just south of the Strip is a Whole Foods, for those interested in healthier snacks, whereas the Costco-faithful can find a warehouse about 15 minutes southeast of the Strip. While it's perfectly fine to stick to casinos' selections if you find the upcharge worth the convenience, frugal visitors can find lower prices at stores that, more often than not, are not too far from their hotel's front door.
10. Plenty of casinos offer deals on dining credits
Vegas tourism experienced a steady decline in 2025 and 2026, with few signs of a rebound in sight. While unquestionably bad for Vegas businesses, the need to incentivize visitors meant that special deals on hotel stays became abundant. Many of those deals include dining credits, sometimes for meeting criteria as simple as a stay surpassing two nights in length.
One visitor in 2025, for example, recounted taking advantage of a promotion at the Westgate that resulted in a daily $75 dining credit, adding up to $20 higher than the cost of their stay. Of course, fully comping that stay would require using their daily dining credits in full without losing any money gambling, but for caveats, those are hardly unreasonable. Meanwhile, Strip casinos from the Cosmopolitan to the Excalibur and the Strat have all offered dining credits of varying value.
Taking full advantage, of course, means sticking to the restaurants located within your hotel. Thankfully, there's at least a couple good restaurants in almost every major casino, so picking a place to stay with an active dining credit deal is often a legitimately helpful way to save money without sacrificing access to good food.
11. Don't worry about trying every hyped spot
Las Vegas is full of legitimately world-class dining options. For instance, Nobu, which operates three Vegas locations, earned the number-one spot on the Mashed list of upscale chain restaurants ranked worst to best. London's two-Michelin star Indian restaurant Gymkhana, meanwhile, operates its sole U.S. location in Vegas' Aria Resort & Casino, to give two among numerous examples. While it can be fun to hit one or two hyped restaurants during a Vegas trip, you won't be wasting a meal if you eat outside of Vegas' hot spots. Generally, the quality and variety of food throughout Vegas is high, and hidden gems are abundant.
In just my immediate neighborhood is a low-key taco spot that serves tacos árabes — the original Lebanese-Mexican fusion dish that became al pastor — and a casual restaurant specializing in Guamanian cuisine. Even on the Strip, visitors have recounted plenty of success at some under-the-radar spots, from a shockingly affordable prix fix lunch at the Venetian's Estiatorio Milos, to the bar food at Mandalay Bay's Rí Rá Irish Pub. By all means, make a reservation at Gymkhana or Carbone, but be sure to hit up some lesser-known restaurants, too, because those could just as easily become the highlight of your trip.
12. Check beforehand if a big event is happening nearby, because that can affect restaurant capacity
Unsurprisingly, busyness can vary pretty significantly in Vegas. Whereas tourist hotspots will be packed during a summer holiday weekend, a midweek winter stay can equate to thinner crowds and shorter wait times than usual. Complicating matters is the fact there are often major events happening in town, regardless of season or day-of-week.
Sphere, for example, has become one of Vegas' hottest tourist attractions, and a big concert can cause plenty of traffic at the nearby Venetian. In other words, take a second to check whether or not Phish is playing before trying to dine at the Venetian's Chica — one of the strip's better food options, for my money. Annual tech conference CES likewise means a huge boom in tourism, even though it starts in the middle of the week in January. Because big events are frequent, a bit of diligence can go a long way toward avoiding a crowd at a restaurant that might be quieter most other times of year.