How Malbec And Cabernet Sauvignon Differ

Even after years of taste-testing, budding wine aficionados still find new ways to distinguish between the different flavors grape varietals produce. After accounting for the general differences between red and white wine, one can delve into the granular differences between varietals and the different types of red wines, such as two popular reds: malbec and cabernet sauvignon.

Both malbec and cabernet sauvignon grapes originated in France, though only the latter is still widely grown in the old country, specifically the Bordeaux region. Today it also grows in Napa Valley in the U.S., the Maipo Valley in Chile, and in the Margaret River area in Australia. Malbec grapes originated in the Cahors region, but their unfortunate sensitivity to disease makes them difficult to grow in Europe. However, malbec grapes happen to thrive in the dry, high-elevation climates of Mendoza, Argentina, and thus have become somewhat emblematic of the region. You can also find malbec produced in Chile, South Africa, and in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. But enough geography lessons for now: Let us get into the actual flavor differences between the two red wines and what suits each.