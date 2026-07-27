The 3 Best New (And Returning) Snacks & Treats At Costco In 2026 So Far, According To Reviews

Costco has enacted many big changes in 2026, from slightly tweaking its $1.50 hot dog combo to implementing an online process for cake ordering. However, quality products remain a constant of the warehouse retailer, and the chain consistently updates its stock to offer members new snacks and treats. Based on fan response, three new arrivals to the chain are worth highlighting. According to online buzz, shoppers are particularly impressed by Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips, as well as scrumptious baked goods from the store's own Kirkland Signature line.

Costco is part utilitarian superstore and part quirky retailer, as the chain is known for carrying coveted products that you can't easily find elsewhere. As a result, tracking down new and popular items isn't always simple because things sell out quickly or might not make their way to all warehouses. Fortunately, there are quit a few ways to make shopping at Costco easier. Visiting the chain about an hour before closing can help you avoid crowds, as can shopping on the store's website, which can also clue you in to a product's availability, since out-of-stock goods aren't listed.