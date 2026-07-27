The 3 Best New (And Returning) Snacks & Treats At Costco In 2026 So Far, According To Reviews
Costco has enacted many big changes in 2026, from slightly tweaking its $1.50 hot dog combo to implementing an online process for cake ordering. However, quality products remain a constant of the warehouse retailer, and the chain consistently updates its stock to offer members new snacks and treats. Based on fan response, three new arrivals to the chain are worth highlighting. According to online buzz, shoppers are particularly impressed by Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips, as well as scrumptious baked goods from the store's own Kirkland Signature line.
Costco is part utilitarian superstore and part quirky retailer, as the chain is known for carrying coveted products that you can't easily find elsewhere. As a result, tracking down new and popular items isn't always simple because things sell out quickly or might not make their way to all warehouses. Fortunately, there are quit a few ways to make shopping at Costco easier. Visiting the chain about an hour before closing can help you avoid crowds, as can shopping on the store's website, which can also clue you in to a product's availability, since out-of-stock goods aren't listed.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
In a world that can often feel scary and mean, sometimes you just need a really adorable cake to wash away your worries. The Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake is just such a dessert. Picture a spongy, airy cake with creamy icing and pieces of chocolate, plus a topping of three cute-and-crunchy waffle cones with buttercream-topped chocolate standing in for soft serve. While the waffle-cone cake is relatively new to the store, we think it could easily become one of the best-rated Costco desserts, according to customers.
This cake does come with a caveat, however: It is seriously delicious. "I'm standing in my kitchen trying to find the will to walk away," a Costco member posted on Reddit, alongside an image of a partially eaten cake on the counter. A commenter agreed: "We had one on Sunday as a birthday cake. It was so delicious and fluffier than I expected." If you don't personally have the need for a full cake, or want to extend the indulgence, keep in mind that Costco cakes are pretty freezer-friendly.
Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips
We sometimes get jealous pining for all the international chip flavors we wish would come to the U.S. Fortunately for Costco members, American stores have a tempting import from China that's a must-try for chip aficionados. Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips eschew potatoes for taro, a root vegetable grown in Southeast Asia and other tropical climates. These snacks received lots of good buzz on Reddit, including one shopper who said, "The contrast [between the lime and taro] is INCREDIBLE, extremely refreshing and highly addictive. My bag is already gone and I'm gonna grab multiple this weekend."
In terms of flavor, taro is somewhat similar to a potato, but with a deeper, earthy taste and a bit of sweetness on the finish. According to another Redditor, this pairing of ingredients works beautifully, as "The taro has a pretty neutral flavor and the lime is zesty and balances it nicely. Very refreshing and summery." You can expect an amazing texture as well: One Costco fan described the chips as "very thin and crispy like Lay's Classic [chips]."
Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies
Costco's Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies actually debuted back in 2025, but the store brought the bakery item back this year to the happiness of fans. On Reddit, a shopper declared, "These are TOO GOOD. Had to vacuum seal and put them in the freezer to slow [us] down." One person described them as addictive, while another commenter exclaimed, "They are delicious! My new favorite."
These cookies merge the flavor of rice crispy treats with a delectable sugar cookie. Shoppers can't get enough of these cookies on their own, but lots of people had ideas for turning them into other desserts. One Redditor suggested, "Use them in place of graham crackers and make some s'mores," while another person recommended pairing them with ice cream. In the latter case, you can crumble up a marshmallow cookie and sprinkle it over ice cream or sandwich a scoop of ice cream between two cookies for a truly indulgent dessert.