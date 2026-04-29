13 Costco Desserts Customers Say Are Absolutely Worth Buying
Costco is known for having loyal customers and products that develop almost a cult following. Fans follow the brand's latest releases and eagerly await the top new products of the year. From affordable finds like the rotisserie chicken or delicious pizza by the slice to authentic cuisines from all over the world, Costco really has a little bit of everything.
But one of the most beloved parts of the store? The bakery section. It offers a mix of freshly baked items and others that arrive frozen and are thawed before selling, but it doesn't seem to make a difference in the flavor or quality. From classic desserts like chocolate chip cookies and apple pie to more unusual offerings like apple strudel bites and raspberry-filled sugar cookies, there's a little something for everyone no matter the flavors you prefer. Read on to discover which Costco dessert items are worth the indulgence, according to customers.
1. Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake
Calling all chocolate lovers. This Costco cake is made up of layers of rich cake, chocolate, white chocolate and vanilla mouse, and dark chocolate ganache. The top features decorative swirls and chocolate decorations to amp up the presentation, but what really sets this cake apart is the taste.
"[The tuxedo cake is] super good," proclaimed one Redditor. "Took a few to a family gathering and it was a huge hit. Better than alot of mass produced cake."
"That thing was sooooooo ... good! I had two slices, and now I want more. I'm debating going to Costco on my way home to buy one for the house," began another thread. And it doesn't stop there; there are countless other threads singing the praises of this beloved cake.
The cake has 12 servings, making it the perfect shareable dessert from Costco (or even storing in the freezer for a quick treat when the mood strikes). And the best part? It will set you back less than $20 — even when it's not on sale — which is probably why it's considered one of the Costco bakery's best cakes.
2. Classic cheesecake
This cheesecake is a classic for a reason. A sweet graham cracker crust is topped with a tangy, smooth, fluffy cheesecake mix that's perfect for parties or special occasions. The 12-inch cake serves about 16 people, and like Costco's other cakes, it freezes exceptionally well. But no matter whether it's eaten fresh or defrosted, customers seem to flock to this Costco cheesecake again and again. It even ranks near the top of the best store-bought cheesecakes list.
"My husband and I are BIG cheesecake fans and absolutely love Costco's cheesecake. The whipped cream has the perfect level of sweetness too!" said one fan. "I LOVE their cheesecake...The cookie part is amazing, it's nice and crumbly and not soft and soggy," added another.
"[It's] great if you make your own topping and add it to the top as well," suggested one Redditor. "Lemon curd, cooked strawberries, cooked blueberries." You can also top it with your chocolate chips, sprinkles, Oreos, or your other favorite cake toppings for a unique twist on a classic.
3. Tiramisu cheesecake
If you love both tiramisu and cheesecake, Costco is making it so you don't have to choose between the two. Made with a cocoa and graham cracker crust, a cold-brew cheesecake, and finished with mascarpone whipped topping, this decadent dessert captures all the classic flavors of tiramisu but imagines them in a brand-new way.
The mammoth dessert is perfect for feeding a crowd. The soft, rich texture is a crowd pleaser, as is the light coffee flavor of the cheesecake — though it's worth noting that it's noticeably more faint than the espresso flavor you'd usually find in classic tiramisu. That fact, however, hasn't stopped fans from gobbling this dessert up. You might even want to try to replicate it yourself at home with a copycat recipe.
"I made the mistake of buying this and I couldn't help myself from eating the whole thing," said one Reddit commenter. "Everyone here said to put it in the freezer so it can last longer....umm that did not work at all cause when frozen it tastes even BETTER."
"This is very much worth the calories. The only bad thing about it is it's difficult to cut and make it look presentable on a plate," said another Reddit thread. But that seems to be this cheesecake's only downside.
4. Butter cinnamon sugar loaf
At first glance, the butter cinnamon sugar loaf from Costco might sound simple: butter pound cake topped with cinnamon sugar. But the moist, buttery cake, swirls of cinnamon running all the way through, and a crisp granulated sugar coating combine to create this delectable dessert that Costco lovers flock to.
"My daughter works for Costco and she told me after the pound cake is baked, they dip the whole loaf in a vat of butter and then roll it in the cinnamon sugar. And that's why it tastes so ... good," explained one Redditor. "It's divine. I will eat it all myself in a couple days. I tried freezing half, but then I unfroze it to finish it," agreed another on the same thread.
While you can eat it straight from the tin, several fans of this buttery dessert recommend warming it up and topping it with ice cream to enjoy it à la mode. Vanilla ice cream is a classic choice, but you could also explore other flavor pairings like butter pecan, caramel, or even cookie dough.
5. Apple pie
From Thanksgiving dinner to summertime barbecues, apple pie is a staple dessert for many all year long. When you need an affordable and delicious pie that can feed a small crowd, look no further than Costco.
The apple pies come in both lattice and classic varieties, both the same size and price and equally delicious. "I'm not an apple pie fan, but [Costco's] is incredible," claimed one Reddit comment. "It's my absolute favorite of all of their baked pies," agreed another.
Another pro? No matter how you prefer your pie, this Costco variety fits the bill. "It's great in the car in the way home, room temp from the counter, cool from the fridge, bits of crust snap off perfectly to munch frozen... But if you're going to heat it up like a pro, low and slow. Try 250-275 for as long as it takes to heat thru, maybe 25 minutes," suggested one apple pie lover. Top it with a scoop of Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream for the perfect bite, or try a popular fan-favorite cooking hack.
6. Chocolate chunk cookies
These cookies are the perfect crowd pleaser thanks to the texture: crispier edges with a soft chewy center that helps satisfy almost all cookie lovers. You can find them packaged in a plastic clamshell container in the bakery area of Costco, the chocolate chunk — or if you're eager for a taste, you can also buy one of these double chocolate chunk cookies from the Costco concession stand to eat while you shop.
"They are exactly what I want in a chocolate chip cookie. The perfect mix of chewy and chocolate," explains one Redditor. "Why are Costco cookies so unbelievably addicting," ponders another thread, with others adding their own anecdotes; "I was going 'to bring them to the office' but they never made it there," shared another user.
Each package contains 24 cookies for about $10, so they're not only delicious but also a nearly unbeatable bargain. They're also versatile; you can eat the cookies while they're fresh, make ice cream sandwiches, add them to cake or ice cream, or even freeze them so you always have a sweet treat on hand when a craving strikes.
7. Mocha crunch bar cake
If you love Costco's tuxedo cake, the mocha crunch bar cake will probably be right up your alley. It has a similar flavor profile, but it's kicked up a notch with the addition of a crunchy layer toward the bottom. "It's like their tuxedo cake but with mocha frosting. It was good!" said one Redditor.
The cake — which boasts layers of chocolate cake, cappuccino and mocha mousse, mocha crunch, and chocolate drizzle — is a chocolate and coffee lover's dream. "Best cake I've ever had I'm pretty sure," proclaimed another commenter.
Part of what makes this cake so good (and sets it apart from the brand's other bar cakes) is the texture. It's moist, rich, and has the perfect amount of crunch thanks to its signature crunchy layer. It isn't, however, overly sweet or too rich, so you get to indulge and enjoy the cake without regretting it afterward. It's the perfect sweet treat for any occasion.
8. Key lime pie
If you want to feel like you've taken a trip to the beach — without any travel involved — grab a key lime pie on your next Costco run. This super citrusy dessert is a Florida classic, and Costco's version is a stellar example (even according to Florida locals).
The pie has a bright lime flavor and is creamy, tart, and rich, all without being too sour. The traditional graham cracker crust is thick and sweet, and the more grainy texture provides a perfect contrast to the smooth custard filling.
"Costco key lime pie might be the best key lime pie I've ever had," boldly claimed one Reddit thread. The only complaint? A few customers noted that the whipped cream on it was a little lacking, both in quantity and flavor. So if you're adding this pie to your cart, maybe consider grabbing some additional whipped cream to top it off.
9. Carrot bar cake
Though some feel the cake isn't spiced enough for their tastes, the general sentiment seems to be that the Costco carrot cake is well worth the $19 price tag. The cake itself is filled with carrots, raisins, toasted walnuts, and pineapple. The bar cake features three layers of carrot cake, alternating with layers of classic cream cheese frosting to create a sweet, creamy, satisfying slice of cake.
"[The carrot cake is] dangerously good. Moist and not too sweet," explained one fan. "We just started it today in my Costco(am bakery employee). It's really good, not super sweet. You can see the carrot bits in it. Very few things I get from my bakery, but I'd buy this," said another Reddit commenter.
If you aren't feeding a crowd, Costco also has carrot cake muffins that are seasonally available; they're equally delicious and a bit easier to freeze in single-serving sizes. Look for one or the other — or both — in the bakery section on your next visit to sample them for yourself.
10. Raspberry-filled sugar cookies
If you're looking for the perfect blend of tart and sweet, look no further than Costco's raspberry-filled sugar cookies. This cookie variety, which hit the bakery shelves in March of 2026, is so tasty that some customers don't even make it out of the store before diving in.
What makes the cookies so delicious is the raspberry-jam-filled center, reminiscent of a since-discontinued crumble cookie that had a cult following. The buttery, sugar cookie base has a melt-in-your-mouth texture that, when paired with the tart filling, gives it a delicious, fruit tart-like taste. The cookie is also finished with a dusting of powdered sugar for a final hint of sweetness.
"Fair warning: These are delicious & you will want to consume many at a [time]," said one review. "I say this without exaggeration, this is the best Costco baked good. It might even just be the best item at Costco period tbh," added another on the same thread. Though it's a bold claim, we might just believe it based on the high praise these cookies have received.
11. Caramel apple strudel bites
These tasty bite-sized desserts first hit Costco's shelves at the end of 2025 and were among the best new food items of the year — and they've quickly earned top marks from many of the brand's loyalists. The small-but-mighty strudel bites are akin to a mini apple pie; they have a delicate, light pastry crust and a cinnamon apple filling. They're not sickeningly sweet like many apple desserts; on the contrary, they are the perfect level of sweet and buttery.
"This is one of the fall crack items. Currently a clamshell full on my counter, soon to be empty," said one Redditor. "Saw these today and tried them – delicious," added another on the same thread. "A puff pastry apple dessert is what has been missing for some time in the costco line up.
While they're billed as a dessert item, they'd also make a great breakfast (similar to an apple turnover) or serve as a delicious, indulgent afternoon snack. And don't let the bulk quantity dissuade you — you could even get creative and turn them into a different dish like bread pudding if you're looking to use up leftovers.
12. Chocolate peanut butter pie
If you're a fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, this pie will probably be right up your alley. The graham cracker crust and peanut butter and chocolate cream fillings combine to create a delicious, perfectly peanutty bite.
"Five people asked me about the chocolate peanut butter pie in my cart. The hype is so right!" began one Reddit thread. "This pie is amazing. I'm so glad I splurged (wallet and calorie splurge!)," they added. "I literally gained ten pounds eating a few of these last fall, must...resist..." said another commenter after learning the pie had returned to shelves.
The only downside? This pie hasn't been seen on Costco shelves recently, and it's unclear if or when it will return. Some employees allege it was a bit of a "disaster to make," even though it's deeply beloved by customers. Luckily, there are several no bake peanut butter pie or bar recipes available, so if you can't find it in your local store, you can whip one up from scratch when the craving strikes.
13. Caramel tres leches bar cake
This indulgent cake has two layers of sponge alternating with caramel custard mousse and topped with a caramel glaze. Inspired by the classic Latin American dessert of the same name, the cake has been soaked in condensed, evaporated milk, and whole milk, which is where this delicious dessert gets its name. Though it is rich, the cake is airy and light, striking the perfect balance.
"It's very moist and creamy. Dangerously decadent. But at the same time kind of mild and not overwhelming, which is lethal," explained one Redditor. "My favorite. Ate one all by myself in two days – half the first night and second half before lunch next day," said another.
The nearly 3-pound cake serves 16 people, making it perfect for crowds — one Redditor even served it at their wedding. But if you're just adding it to your cart to enjoy alone or with your immediate family, preslice it and stick it in the freezer. You can thaw and enjoy whenever the mood strikes, or even eat it cold for a more cheesecake-like consistency.
Methodology
To determine which Costco desserts are most beloved by customers, we analyzed reviews and discussions across a range of sites like Reddit threads, food blogs, and retailer reviews. Based on these sources, we compiled a list of Costco desserts that customers consistently praised.
For each product, we considered overall customer sentiment, focusing on taste, texture, and value. Products that scored high marks across each of these categories were ultimately chosen for the final list.