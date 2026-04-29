13 Costco Desserts Customers Say Are Absolutely Worth Buying

Calling all chocolate lovers. This Costco cake is made up of layers of rich cake, chocolate, white chocolate and vanilla mouse, and dark chocolate ganache. The top features decorative swirls and chocolate decorations to amp up the presentation, but what really sets this cake apart is the taste.

"[The tuxedo cake is] super good," proclaimed one Redditor. "Took a few to a family gathering and it was a huge hit. Better than alot of mass produced cake."

"That thing was sooooooo ... good! I had two slices, and now I want more. I'm debating going to Costco on my way home to buy one for the house," began another thread. And it doesn't stop there; there are countless other threads singing the praises of this beloved cake.

The cake has 12 servings, making it the perfect shareable dessert from Costco (or even storing in the freezer for a quick treat when the mood strikes). And the best part? It will set you back less than $20 — even when it's not on sale — which is probably why it's considered one of the Costco bakery's best cakes.