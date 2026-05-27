10 New Rules Costco Has Introduced So Far In 2026

In the never-ending quest to save money at the grocery store, many families turn to warehouse retailers to help them cut costs on household staples. The competition is fierce between warehouses like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's, and can ultimately come down to location or personal preference for which retailer comes out on top.

But that doesn't mean stores like Costco are content to leave things at the status quo. The retail giant, which now has more than 600 stores across the United States, is constantly leveling up the standards for customers to stay competitive. The brand continues to introduce new items under its Costco Kirkland Signature store brand to keep prices low on fan-favorite household goods. Costco's bakery, already well-known for its sheet cakes and best-in-class cheesecakes, started 2026 with some new next-level bakery items that customers are raving about.

Along with new blueberry sourdough bread, marinated flank steaks, and other new Costco items you can buy, the retailer is also rolling out new rules that apply to members and employees alike. Some are meant to cut down on long lines at the checkout. Others will help the stores' bottom line. And a few could impact how you purchase and order your favorite Costco items. Whether the new rules are improvements is still up for interpretation. Here are the rules Costco has introduced in 2026 so far.