This Is The Cheapest McDonald's Burger In 2026

A handful of fast food chains are raising prices this year, making it a little harder to indulge in a casual burger at places like McDonald's. All those price adjustments add up, and the dent they make in your budget grows faster than you think. When you consider what a Big Mac costs – it has more than doubled in the last 20 years – you start to think about choosing the cheapest burger on the chain's menu. Thankfully, it's a good one.

The McDouble officially joined McDonald's Under $3 menu in April 2026, with a $2.50 price tag. Users on Reddit have reported some locations bringing the cost up to $2.99, as price and availability varies by location. But this puts the popular burger at an extremely low price point. It isn't clear how long it'll stay at this discounted price, however, since it's included on the Under $3 menu for a limited time only.

It should be mentioned the McDouble may not be the cheapest burger at every McDonald's location, either. Branches price items differently, and the disparity can be pretty significant. If you order a regular hamburger near Beverly Hills, California, for example, it'll set you back $3.89. That same burger costs you just $2.29 from a McDonald's location near Flint, Michigan, making it even cheaper than the discounted McDouble. The McDouble's current spot on the Under $3 menu makes it predictably cheap wherever you go, though, and is still the most affordable burger at many locations.