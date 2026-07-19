Fast Food Chains That Are Raising Prices In 2026

Nothing messes with your appetite quite like an unexpected, large total at the end of your fast food receipt. An extra dollar for a slice of cheese, a surcharge on condiments, or a value menu without much value — modern-day fast food seems to be straying far from the affordable, convenient option that it once was.

As food prices increase, consumers are eating out less — forcing companies to try to attract customers with more expansive value menus and limited-time promotions. Still, increasing costs continue to test our wallets' limits, piquing our curiosity as to just how much these prices have changed from 2025 to 2026. So, we put on our foodie detective hats, pulled out our calculators, and started digging around online.

To determine how certain fast food chains have raised prices, we searched online forums and social media for user-uploaded photos of menus and receipts from 2025, and compared them to current menus in 2026 from the same locations. It's important to note that franchisees, instead of parent companies, often determine these prices — so these comparisons could change, depending on where you live.

Even if $1 or $3 price hikes don't seem too dramatic, they do add up. You might be surprised if you knew how quickly your favorite chain can turn your $6 coffee into a $6.25 coffee — with you being none the wiser.