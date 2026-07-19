Fast Food Chains That Are Raising Prices In 2026
Nothing messes with your appetite quite like an unexpected, large total at the end of your fast food receipt. An extra dollar for a slice of cheese, a surcharge on condiments, or a value menu without much value — modern-day fast food seems to be straying far from the affordable, convenient option that it once was.
As food prices increase, consumers are eating out less — forcing companies to try to attract customers with more expansive value menus and limited-time promotions. Still, increasing costs continue to test our wallets' limits, piquing our curiosity as to just how much these prices have changed from 2025 to 2026. So, we put on our foodie detective hats, pulled out our calculators, and started digging around online.
To determine how certain fast food chains have raised prices, we searched online forums and social media for user-uploaded photos of menus and receipts from 2025, and compared them to current menus in 2026 from the same locations. It's important to note that franchisees, instead of parent companies, often determine these prices — so these comparisons could change, depending on where you live.
Even if $1 or $3 price hikes don't seem too dramatic, they do add up. You might be surprised if you knew how quickly your favorite chain can turn your $6 coffee into a $6.25 coffee — with you being none the wiser.
KFC
The more chicken tenders you order, the higher the price — that's common sense. But the annual price hikes at KFC have been eyebrow-raising. At one Virginia-based KFC, the 3-Piece Tenders Combo was $9.79 in 2025, and $10.29 in 2026. Similarly, the 4-Piece Tenders Combo went up 50 cents, and the 5-Piece Tenders Combo jumped by 20 cents. Fried chicken has also experienced a price increase on KFC's combo menu, with both the 3-Piece Chicken Combo and the 4-Piece Chicken Combo jumping 40 cents.
Meanwhile, the chicken chain is betting big on its restaurant concept that debuted in late 2024. Saucy by KFC — which focuses on over a dozen sauces for chicken tenders and sandwiches, with sides like Brussels sprouts and crinkle-cut queso fries – has grown from its opening location in Orlando, Florida to over 10 locations in a little over a year, with more plans to expand. The menu of customizable meals with its sauce selections and unique beverage combinations was created to appeal to modern tastes and trends, and the price points are less expensive as well, with a 3 Tendie Combo costing $8.99.
Will KFC's answer to cheaper chicken cause the demise of the Colonel's original? We can't imagine a world without KFC's iconic striped buckets — even if we have to shell out some extra change going forward. But if Saucy does take over in popularity, we won't be surprised, either.
Burger King
Fast food fans are swarming online forums with complaints about Burger King's climbing prices, with posts being created for reasons like being charged an extra dollar for a slice of cheese. These posts generate dozens of responses, with the general consensus being that prices are soaring, and cheese is just the tip of the iceberg.
Beef prices have gone up 15% since 2025, forcing both consumers and businesses to pinch pennies. As you might expect, restaurants with the word "burger" in the name are having a particularly rough go of it. One good look at Burger King's menu, and you'll see for yourself how prices have increased.
The restaurant's signature Whopper rose 10 cents in price since 2025 at the Georgia Burger King where we compared pricing. In the same location, the Double Whopper Meal and Bacon King Meal increased in price as well, by 80 cents and 90 cents, respectively. But it's not just the beef burgers, as the vegetarian Impossible Whopper increased from $10.69 to $10.99, and the Big Fish meal rose from $8.99 to $9.39. Side dishes aren't exempt from these price changes, either. At $2.19, the four-piece Jalapeño Cheddar Bites were 50 cents more expensive than they were a year ago.
Wendy's
Wendy's enacted a dynamic pricing model in 2025, resulting in menu prices that can change depending on time, location, and demand — with changes occurring in real time in outlets with digital menus. If you think this sounds like surge pricing, you're not alone. In fact, enough of a frenzy was whipped up that Wendy's was forced to respond, saying that the digital menu boards would rather allow for easier mealtime changes and updated discounts for customers.
But it's not hard to see that items have indeed risen in price. The popular Baconator has crept up in price by 80 cents at the Arizona Wendy's we virtually visited. Then there's Dave's Double, which is $7.29 compared to $7.09 in 2025. Not even chicken nuggets are safe from inflation, with Wendy's 10-piece combo going from $10.39 in 2025 to $10.99 in 2026. To add insult to injury, some folks are claiming that their nugget orders seem skimpier, causing us to wonder has this favorite fast food menu item gotten smaller?
If you're hoping to drown your sorrows in a Frosty, prepare to say sayonara to your cold, hard change instead — a classic, medium chocolate Frosty went from $3.29 in 2025 to $3.69 in 2026. "Wendy's has priced me and my construction buddies out of fast food," posted a former fan on Reddit. "What used to be a convenience is now priced like a luxury." A commenter on the thread agreed, referring to the restaurant as "Spendy's."
Five Guys
Did you know that some select Five Guys locations serve beer and other canned alcoholic drinks, and now a flagship in Las Vegas has expanded the beverage menu to cocktails and boozy milkshakes? The addition of alcohol, as well as other menu updates such as serving breakfast all day, are part of an industry-wide attempt to boost customer traffic by luring folks in with menu upgrades.
Even without alcohol, the chain has successfully grown worldwide since its 1986 inception, and has become a fast food staple for those seeking burgers. But Five Guys has never really been the cheapest fast food joint on the block, and has been considered an overpriced fast food burger chain, according to customers. Yet, high prices continue to jump higher. At one New York location, a classic hamburger was $9.89 in 2025, but $10.79 in 2026.
Ordering the "little" versions of these burgers doesn't help you avoid price hikes, either. Almost every "little" version on the menu was around 30 cents more expensive in 2026 than it was the year before. It's not just the basic burgers, either — the veggie sandwich has increased by 26 cents, and the hot dog went from $6.49 to $7.19. The silver lining? At least the toppings still appear to be free.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell rolled out its new Luxe Value Menu in early 2026, but customers are still suspicious of rising prices. It's become somewhat apparent the reason fast food restaurants introduce value menus is to get people in the door to buy more expensive menu items. But in reality, for restaurants, value menus can lead to income loss. Therefore, you will often see price increases on your favorite standard items accompanying value menu rollouts.
One Arizona-based redditor posted her Taco Bell receipt from 2025, which showed that a Cheesy Gordita Crunch cost $5.79. At the same Taco Bell location in 2026, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch was $6.29, and that's before paying for any add-ons, such as nacho cheese for 99 cents or onions for 15 cents.
As far as sides, Pintos N Cheese was 30 cents more expensive in 2026 than it was in 2025 at that same Arizona location. Another redditor compared Taco Bell prices between 2005 and 2025 in their state of Washington, noting that a Burrito Supreme in 2025 was $6.19, compared to $1.99 20 years ago. In 2026, we found that the same item was $6.49 at a Washington location. At the same store, the iconic Chalupa Supreme was almost $1 more than it was in 2025 — and, according to the aforementioned redditor, much pricier than the $1.99 price it was in 2005. Even so, Taco Bell is considered the fast food restaurant with the best value menu.
Krispy Kreme
It's jokingly said that some people can't afford to buy a house because they aren't willing to part with their pricey, daily coffee habit. Although a mere myth, rising costs can indeed make treating yourself to items as common as a classic doughnut or a hot coffee seem like splurging. Dollars to doughnuts, customer complaints abound, with people saying prices rose seemingly overnight at places to get your caffeine and sweets kick, including at the doughnut-centric Krispy Kreme.
In 2025, a Krispy Kreme in Fridley, Minnesota sold a dozen doughnuts for $15.99. At the same location in 2026, a dozen cost $16.49. That additional 50 cents may not seem significant, but in an inflation-heavy economy, those cents can add up. Seasonal and specialty doughnut prices range between $2.59 and $2.89, with prices at a Washington, D.C. location reaching as high as $3.09 for the same selections. Larger cities tend to have higher prices, as well as more specialty options, such as the most expensive Krispy Kreme doughnut in NYC.
And then there's coffee, which has somehow become a symbol of expendable wealth. In 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that roasted coffee prices continued to steadily rise. This is reflected on Krispy Kreme's coffee menu, with a small, fresh-brewed coffee costing $2.39 at a Phoenix location in 2025 coming in at $2.69 in 2026. At that same location, an iced caramel coffee was 30 cents cheaper in 2025 than in 2026.
McDonald's
Remember McDonald's Dollar Menu? It's hard to forget, when the McValue menu has items that are nearly triple the price. The Under $3 McValue menu may have expanded in spring of 2026, but redditors feel it is a trick. Now, while we cannot confirm or deny this particular sentiment, we can validate that McDonald's prices are rising.
Starting with the big guns, the Big Mac meal was $8.89 at one Georgia location in 2025 and $10.99 at the same location in 2026. That's quite the jump, but perhaps not as shocking as when you look at what a McDonald's Big Mac cost in 2000 compared to 2026. If that doesn't get your mind racing, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal increased in price by over $3 since 2025, from $10.39 to a whopping — or should we say, pounding — $13.67. And the Filet-O-Fish? The combo meal went from $8.29 to a staggering $10.99, in one year.
Even the little ones' Happy Meals are more expensive now. In 2025, the Hamburger Happy Meal at the Georgia store was $4.69; in 2026 it went for $5.79. It's safe to say, we're not exactly lovin' it.
Shake Shack
We might have Shake Shack's elevated dining concept to thank — or to blame — as one real reason why the restaurant is so expensive. Naturally, customers expect high-quality ingredients and equally high-quality service at a place that's reputed to offer finer dining than other fast food spots. Add expensive designs and the brand's commitment to research and development, as well as its dedication to sustainability, and it's not really a surprise that prices might be higher, too.
At one Virginia location, the seemingly simple ShackBurger — which uses 100% Angus beef — has increased in price by $1 from 2025 to 2026. The SmokeShack, meanwhile, increased by 30 cents, and a regular cheeseburger was 80 cents more. We might not think of hamburgers as particularly fancy fare, but Shake Shack's high-quality beef and soaring prices can imply a certain level of luxury.
The chain's shakes have also experienced a major price bump. In 2025, one Huntington Beach, CA location offered limited-time flavors like Banana Pudding for $6.99. In 2026, the limited-time Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake was $9.99, and the Tropical Mango Shake with Passionfruit Popping Boba was $7.49. It's possible these flavors are more expensive because of trendy ingredients, like Dubai chocolate and boba. But even so, we can't help reminiscing about the Banana Pudding shakes of yore — and how they were nearly $3 cheaper.
Waffle House
At Waffle House, you can almost always expect an open door 24 hours a day, leading to the nonstop availability of warm waffles, iconic hash browns with a variety of toppings — and sometimes, late-night shenanigans. Even if you're aware of these rules you need to know before eating at a Waffle House, tensions might still rise before you even order your meal. A likely culprit? Waffle House's menu prices have gone up, and a 2025 egg surcharge hasn't helped.
In one Ohio location, a standard waffle with a breakfast side of meat cost $6.75 in 2025, but $7.80 in 2026. The two egg breakfast with a side of toast and grits or hash browns was $6.50 in 2025 but $7.25 in 2026. Prices continue to increase as lunchtime rolls around. Papa Joe's Pork Chop Dinner, which includes a side of scattered hash browns and Texas toast, went from $12 in 2025 to $13.60 in 2026. The price of beverages like coffee and soft drinks increased as well, jumping from $2.50 in 2025 to $2.85 in 2026.
Wingstop
If you're buying chicken wings, you'll encounter a wide variety of flavors, but you might also encounter large price surges.The six-piece, eight-piece, and 10-piece boneless wing combos seem to be consistent in price amongst the East Coast locations we researched, at $14.39, $16.39, and $18.39, respectively. However, based on a comparison from a Connecticut location, this is an increase in price from 2025 — with the six-piece boneless wing combo at $12.99, 8-piece at $14.99, and 10-piece at $16.99.
The price increases are also reflected on the sides menu. A regular basket of seasoned fries was $3.89 in 2025, but $4.19 in 2026. Furthermore, Wingstop's signature Cajun Fried Corn has increased in price by 10 cents at the aforementioned Connecticut location. Even something as simple as veggie sticks, which are literally just celery and carrots, has jumped in price by 20 cents. The larger size experienced an even bigger jump, with the 2026 price being $5.19, compared to $4.89 the prior year.
If you're hoping to avoid these price increases by digging into some fries, forget it. That Connecticut location's cheese fries have increased in price by 40 cents since 2025, for a grand total of $4.99. The rising costs are sometimes subtle, but they seem unavoidable — just don't let them sneak up on you.