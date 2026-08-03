How Many Oranges Are In A Standard Gallon Of OJ?
If the juiciest orange gets the squeeze, how many oranges do you need to fill an entire gallon pitcher? You can usually expect three medium oranges to produce 1 cup of O.J., so multiplied by 16 — the number of cups in a gallon — that would be 48 oranges total. But sometimes producing 1 cup of juice takes up to four oranges, so just to be safe, you should have at least 64 oranges on hand. That should squeeze plenty of juice for your family's breakfast, with maybe a little leftover that you can use in unexpected ways, like in overnight oats.
That said, the variety of fruit, the ripeness of the oranges, and the juicing method you use can all complicate the math. Zumoval, an international juicer manufacturer, uses the metric system to explain the situation, writing that 1 kilo of oranges (about 2.2 pounds) can produce between 400 and 550 milliliters of juice, which is between 13.5 and 18.6 fluid ounces. That's a pretty wide range of outcomes, so we recommend estimating your squeeze output on the low end to ensure you have enough oranges to fill a gallon.
Choosing the right orange variety for your OJ
Different types of oranges provide varying amounts of juice, but don't just go for the biggest possible squeeze for your buck. You should also consider the taste, as well as how quickly you're going to drink your O.J. Navel oranges, for example, make sweet juice in the short-term, but they contain the antioxidant limonin, which causes the juice to turn bitter pretty quickly, possibly within a half hour or so. If you use a different variety, you can count on fresh-squeezed orange juice to last up to three days in the refrigerator. So, if breakfast is more than an hour away, there are better O.J. options than navels.
Valencia oranges are a popular choice for tasty juice that's both tart and sweet. Tropicana, our pick for the best store-bought orange juice, uses Valencias, albeit blended with other varieties. While Valencias are popular for commercial juicing, some home juicers choose clementines and mandarins. Just be aware that these oranges are smaller, so you may need to double the number of fruit for the same amount of juice. For a treat, try a blood orange. With a bold color and flavor, blood orange juice can give your breakfast drink a fun twist. It's also a great choice for cocktails, like the blood orange cosmo that Ina Garten enjoys during a snowstorm.