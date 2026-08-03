How Many Oranges Are In A Standard Gallon Of OJ?

If the juiciest orange gets the squeeze, how many oranges do you need to fill an entire gallon pitcher? You can usually expect three medium oranges to produce 1 cup of O.J., so multiplied by 16 — the number of cups in a gallon — that would be 48 oranges total. But sometimes producing 1 cup of juice takes up to four oranges, so just to be safe, you should have at least 64 oranges on hand. That should squeeze plenty of juice for your family's breakfast, with maybe a little leftover that you can use in unexpected ways, like in overnight oats.

That said, the variety of fruit, the ripeness of the oranges, and the juicing method you use can all complicate the math. Zumoval, an international juicer manufacturer, uses the metric system to explain the situation, writing that 1 kilo of oranges (about 2.2 pounds) can produce between 400 and 550 milliliters of juice, which is between 13.5 and 18.6 fluid ounces. That's a pretty wide range of outcomes, so we recommend estimating your squeeze output on the low end to ensure you have enough oranges to fill a gallon.