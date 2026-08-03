Matthew Mcconaughey's Easy Shortcut For Spicy Tequila (And Margaritas!) With Zero Wait Time

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One of the most reliable and delicious ways to amp up any tequila or tequila cocktail is to add a bit of heat. Just ask actor and owner of Pantalones Tequila, Matthew McConaughey. Traditional methods of infusing that spicy kick might require you to wait overnight or longer. Fortunately, McConaughey shared a trick for quick heat. All it requires is a jar of chili crisp.

For those unfamiliar, this condiment is created by frying small pieces of chile peppers in a neutral oil with garlic and other flavorings. This results in a thick, intensely flavorful mixture with a delightfully crispy-crunchy texture and a satisfying spice. It's often sold in the Asian food section at many grocery stores and can be ordered online from major retailers. (You can find popular versions like Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and Momofuki Chili Crunch by David Chang on Amazon, for example.) Our homemade chili crisp recipe is also a great option for true DIY cocktail enthusiasts.

In a video for the Pantalones brand, McConaughey makes his "famous margarita" using the pepper-packed condiment. The process starts with adding several heaping spoonfuls of chili crisp to a jar or other vessel. The actor didn't emphasize precision here, so home mixologists should feel free to tweak the quantity to fit their heat tolerance. The spicy spoonfuls are covered with tequila and shaken briefly. McConaughey then strains the flash-infused spicy tequila before removing the larger bits of pepper and other crisp ingredients. It's ready to use in just seconds.