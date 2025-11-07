17 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items We Miss The Most
Trader Joe's is known for selling creative twists on classic and trendy foods, and the unique private label model that allows it to keep prices low. Almost every product in the store is packaged this way, and sold under Trader Joe's own brand. The fun and affordable buys are the subject of many blogs, Instagram accounts, and online forums, where fans excitedly await Trader Joe's seasonal launches, and new product announcements. But they're often hit by the opposite: news that Trader Joe's has discontinued a beloved item, whether due to lack of demand, increased costs, or supply chain issues.
It's understandable that, like any grocery chain, Trader Joe's must sometimes take products off the shelf. But learning that one of your favorites is gone for good can be a tough pill to swallow. From gummy candies to savory hors d'oeuvres, here are some of the discontinued Trader Joe's items that we miss the most.
Pretzel Breadsticks
In early 2025, Trader Joe's made waves when it discontinued its Pretzel Breadsticks. These had a classic pretzel flavor, finished with large grains of salt, and were the perfect thing to dip into soup, add to a charcuterie board, or just enjoy straight from the package. While the unassuming white box made it a hidden gem at Trader Joe's, it had many fans. When the company removed the beloved snack, those fans took to Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook to express their dismay. "I am hopelessly addicted to these ... Are they gone for good?!?!?" asked one Redditor, punctuating their despair with a crying emoji.
Thankfully, Trader Joe's has other pretzel products that customers can grab in lieu of the breadsticks. The Pretzel Buns are a delicious option for sandwiches and burgers, while the Soft Pretzel Twists can be eaten straight out of the package, or used as hot dog buns for an exciting take on a classic.
Mushroom Turnovers
Trader Joe's Mushroom Turnovers featured sautéed mushrooms and onions, wrapped in a flaky cream cheese pastry. When customers learned that the empanada-shaped frozen snack was discontinued, they took to online forums to voice their disappointment. "I used to leave my store with no fewer than 5 boxes at a time," one Reddit user lamented. Another added: "YES ... Even many years later, I still grieve these. They were one of my favorite TJ's appetizers ever!!!" Though Trader Joe's has plenty of other frozen hors d'oeuvres to choose from, none can replace these.
Some sad fans have resorted to making mushroom turnovers from scratch, and a handful of food bloggers have shared their best guesses at the original recipe, using the ingredients on the Trader Joe's box as a starting point. Of course, replicating their efforts requires making a crust and filling from scratch, which is quite the commitment. The results might be delicious, but nothing can beat the convenience of those pre-made frozen bites.
Hula Cruncha Popcorn & Rice Cracker Mix
Inspired by a popular Hawaiian snack, Trader Joe's Hula Cruncha Popcorn & Rice Cracker Mix was made sweet and savory by a blend of soy sauce and vinegar. It was also seasoned with cayenne pepper, rosemary, and shredded nori, for a complex flavor reminiscent of the Hawaiian Hurricane Company's original Hawaiian Hurricane Popcorn with mochi crunch, furikake seasoning, and butter.
The striking combination of flavors was polarizing, with some disliking the mix, but the fans of this snack mix were deeply dedicated. One even went so far as to declare on a a Reddit thread: "This snack turned my life upside down when I discovered it a few weeks ago." Alas, many have reported being unable to find it on Trader Joe's shelves in recent years, giving us reason to believe it's been discontinued. To fill the void, try one of Trader Joe's other popcorn flavors, like its Organic Popcorn With Olive Oil, or Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn.
Banana Waffles
Perfect for busy mornings, Trader Joe's Banana Waffles were a staple for many. Available from the mid-2000s through 2009, the wheat- and gluten-free waffles contained no artificial colors or flavors, which made them ideal for those with food allergies, and people who try to avoid excessive additives.
In 2020, over 10 years after they were discontinued, Redditors still waxed poetic about these waffles. "This post was cruel. I miss these so much but had just forgotten about them," one user complained. In the same thread, however, another came through with a hack for those desperate to recreate the taste: "[Trader Joe's] banana spread on waffles makes a great substitute!" We'll be trying this trick with the best frozen waffle brands.
If you're looking to stay true to TJ's, you should know that the chain has several other waffles to fill the void. The Whole Grain Waffles are a classic, ready to toast. For something unexpected, try Trader Joe's Hong Kong-inspired Bubble Waffles, or the seasonal (and ready to eat) Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liège Waffles, available for a limited time in the bakery department.
Wasabi Mayonnaise
This fan-favorite mayo, sold for just $2.99 per bottle, delivered amazing flavor for an amazing price. It was creamy and zesty, adding just the right amount of spice to a range of dishes, from chicken salad to French fries. Of course, it was also delicious on sushi rolls.
Entire articles and Reddit threads are dedicated to this discontinued product, with many people wishing it would make its way back. That might not be out of the question, as the spicy condiment was first discontinued in 2017, but then brought back to Trader Joe's after a surge of outrage from loyal fans. Unfortunately, the return was temporary; the product was discontinued again in 2019. While there are no signs that it will come back again, we can all hope. In the meantime, you may have to resort to making your own flavored mayo from scratch (but first, learn how to tell if your wasabi is real.) Though it may not taste exactly the same, a homemade alternative is fast and easy, and it can offer die-hard fans a quick replacement for a beloved condiment.
Blueberry Lavender Almond Beverage
Trader Joe's Blueberry Lavender Flavored Almond Beverage had subtle blueberry and almond notes, though no actual fruit was included. The flavor wasn't overpowering, and this added to its versatility. From homemade matcha lattes to creamy smoothies, fans found many creative uses for this unique ingredient.
When Trader Joe's quietly discontinued its Blueberry Lavender Almond Beverage a couple years ago, several Reddit threads popped up to complain about the change, and request recommendations for dupes from other brands. "I'm so upset! It was my favorite," said one Redditor, adding a sobbing emoji to the end of their comment. "They just discontinue everything that's good!!" another added.
Some speculated about the producer behind the product, saying that it might still be available (under a different label) at World Market or Target. Others, however, turned to homemade alternatives. While making your own flavored plant-based milk is time-consuming, it also allows for customization, like using oats instead of almonds to accommodate dietary restrictions.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Flaky Croissant Dough Squares
These indulgent squares had a croissant base similar to puff pastry, topped with cubed ham and melty Swiss cheese. The rich combination of ingredients created a savory, decadent snack that could be served as an appetizer, or even a delicious breakfast. Though they tasted high-end, they couldn't have been easier to prepare; all fans had to do was warm them in the oven, and enjoy. The best part? Trader Joe's Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Flaky Croissant Dough Squares were individually packaged, so you could make a single square for breakfast or a snack without exposing the entire box to freezer burn.
Though they received good reviews from customers who tried them, the frozen croissant squares were discontinued around 2020. "This is breaking my hungry heart," said one sad Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit. Thankfully, the grocery store chain still offers many options for buttery, French-style pastries, especially if your tastes lean sweet. Try the Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls, or the Double Chocolate Croissants, both available in the freezer aisle.
Chile Lime Chicken Burgers
Oftentimes, Trader Joe's products are discontinued for reasons that forever remain a mystery. But, in case of its Chile Lime Chicken Burgers, the reason was obvious: a full product recall. In November 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service announced that the frozen patties had been recalled due to "foreign matter contamination." Specifically, bone fragments that could lead to serious illness or injury had been found in some of the burgers.
We don't have official confirmation that the recall led to the burgers being discontinued; they just never returned, and even years later, customers mourn the loss. In a 2025 Reddit thread asking about favorite Trader Joe's items that have been discontinued, a few mentioned the burgers, with one stating: "The chili lime chicken burgers. They were everything to me." As a replacement, some have taken to buying TJ's turkey burgers, and adding chili lime seasoning in an attempt to replicate the flavor, while others simply make their own versions from scratch.
Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls
While the name may have you thinking these were an appetizer, Trader Joe's Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls were actually a dessert. A play on the classic Thai-style mango and sticky rice, these spring rolls featured a decadent filling of coconut and mango sticky rice, wrapped in fried rice paper. True to its source of inspiration, it wasn't ultra-sweet, but it did have the undeniable flavor of ripe mango.
Unfortunately for its many fans, the Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls were discontinued around 2020. When a Redditor posted to see whether the product was gone, another replied: "I haven't seen it in years. Every time I go I hope that they brought it back, but haven't seen it in forever. It was my favorite frozen item TJ sold." And while Trader Joe's has a few similar products, there's not another dessert item that comes close. If you're craving mango, try TJ's Mango Cream Bars. If you're looking for something Thai-style that blends savory and sweet, pick up a box of the Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes.
Crunchy Chili Onion Peanuts
Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is widely loved for its spicy, savory blend of garlic, onion, and dried chili peppers. Inspired by Chinese cuisine, the crunchy condiment is filled with pieces of fried garlic, and other spices that infuse the oil with powerful flavor. It was an instant hit, and it wasn't long before Trader Joe's figured out how to capitalize on its success, adjusting the ingredients to suit hummus, a seasoning blend, and its Crunchy Chili Onion Peanuts.
Unfortunately, the peanuts didn't last, and were officially discontinued in 2024. Though some felt they didn't pack as much flavor as the original condiment, others loved them as an addition to salads and noodles, or enjoyed straight out of the bag. They were sad to see them go, and took to the Instagram comments to express their grief. One distraught fan said, complete with several crying emojis: "These are sooo good. I would chop these up and put them on the squiggly noodles." Here's hoping they've since found a replacement.
Vegan Buffalo Dip
This bold, plant-based dip was the perfect way to satisfy a craving for Buffalo wings without eating meat. Unlike a classic Buffalo chicken dip recipe, this was entirely vegan, made with creamy cauliflower, and packed Buffalo-style with cayenne pepper, garlic, and red pepper. It was spicy, savory, and satisfying, especially when served with crackers or fresh veggies. In 2024, however, fans discovered that Trader Joe's had discontinued its beloved Vegan Buffalo Dip.
The outcry was immediate, with one Redditor posting: "This was the best dip not just at Trader Joe's, and not just the best vegan dip ... It was truly the best dip EVER. So healthy and tasty with carrots to dip in. I'm not even vegan, this was the best thing ever." In the same thread, another fan added: "Are you freaking kidding me? How can I go on? We plowed through three of those a week!" Similar sentiments were shared across other platforms, including in Facebook groups like Vegan @ Trader Joe's, where shoppers were collectively saddened by the news.
Mango! Mango! Fruit & Yogurt Gummies
From its Scandinavian Swimmers to the super-popular Dark Peanut Butter Cups, Trader Joe's is well known for its candy. Its Mango! Mango! Fruit & Yogurt Gummies were once among the sweet options, boasting a chewy, firm texture, and tropical mango-passionfruit-yogurt flavor. Though they seemed to be widely loved, these treats were unfortunately discontinued in 2021.
Before they disappeared, Trader Joe's removed the gelatin from the gummies. While this made them vegan, fans complained about the new recipe's texture. Less than a year later, the mango-flavored gummies were apparently gone for good, much to the dismay of many. "I didn't know they got discontinued, they were one of my favorite snacks," lamented one Redditor. Another simply said: "RIP my beloved mangos." But according to some intrepid TJ's sleuths, similar mango gummies can be bought from other brands, like Katjes Mango Melody. It's worth trying if you're looking to replace your long-lost favorite.
Organic Sriracha Ranch Dressing
This ranch dressing took its spice seriously. In fact, some claimed that it was spicier than Trader Joe's actual sriracha-style hot sauce. For those who love heat, it made the perfect dressing for fresh greens, and was also delicious as a dipping sauce for chicken and fries, and as a topping for burgers and pizza. Unfortunately for its fanbase, Trader Joe's discontinued its Organic Sriracha Ranch Dressing around 2021.
"Of all the discontinuations, it hurts the most," mourned a TJ's shopper on Reddit, prompting others to voice their disappointment in the comments. While some have tried to concoct their own version, mixing Trader Joe's regular ranch and sriracha, no one has reported success. "The flavor isn't the same, even if I manage to get the color exactly on," explained one Redditor. Thankfully, there are quite a few dupes for this ranch, from store-bought to DIY recipes, floating around online.
Pancake Bread
Though it looked similar to a crumb cake, Trader Joe's Pancake Bread was in a category all its own. It had the flavor of a homestyle buttermilk stack, complete with butter and syrup, in a convenient loaf that came ready to eat. Its pillowy texture was topped with coffee cake crumble, blending the best elements of bread and pastry, making for a sweet morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up. Though it seemed like people loved this product so much they were buying it in droves, the Pancake Bread was sadly discontinued in early 2025.
"This loaf of pure amazing fluffiness is being taken away like all the other greats!" one Redditor complained. "Why do they take all the good products away?!" If you share those sentiments, you should know that there are a few copycat recipes online, so those who are desperate to recreate the flavor can do so in the comfort of their own kitchens.
Beet Hummus
Trader Joe's eye-catching Beet Hummus was a vibrant pink color, and as delicious as it was beautiful. It featured large chunks of roasted beets that added texture and sweetness, along with the welcome tang of balsamic vinegar. Nonetheless, the flavor was mild enough to complement a range of dippers, and it made a tasty sandwich spread.
Trader Joe's discontinued its pretty-in-pink Beet Hummus around 2015, leaving some fans to lament the loss years later. The chain's loyal shoppers were left to turn to the other types of hummus in the display case, like Olive Tapenade Hummus, Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus, and the classic Creamy Dreamy Hummus. If you want it with beets, you can easily make your own Beetroot Hummus Toast by blending roasted beets, chickpeas, tahini, and a few herbs and spices, or opt to pick up a ready-made version from another major retailer, like Shaw's or Whole Foods.
Cookies & Creme Cookie Butter
Biscoff cookies have long been a European staple, but it wasn't until the 2010s that they took the U.S. by storm. Trader Joe's then released their Cookie Butter spread, made with Belgian Speculoo cookies. It was such a hit that the retailer created several variations of the classic, thus giving customers more creative ways to use cookie butter.
One variant was Trader Joe's Cookies & Creme Cookie Butter, made with crushed cocoa biscuits, and vanilla cream filling. Reminiscent of the iconic Oreo, this spread was beloved by many — but, unfortunately, it was pulled from shelves, leaving the original flavor to stand alone. Though Trader Joe's continues to develop new products made with Cookie Butter, including ice cream, the Cookies & Creme version has never returned. Customers were sad to see the sweet treat go, and some have resorted to making their own copycat recipes to get their fix.
Shrimp Nuggets
Made with a mix of shrimp pieces and shrimp paste, Trader Joe's Shrimp Nuggets were packed with shellfish flavor. They were often described as a shrimp version of a chicken nugget, with a slightly greasy, fast-food feel that people enjoyed. They tasted fresh, had good texture, and were nice and crispy when prepared in the oven.
When the Shrimp Nuggets were pulled from shelves, customers took to Reddit to express their sadness. "I look for them hopefully every visit. They discontinued them years ago and I haven't gotten over it," wrote one user. "I was looking for them a few months back, and an employee told me they haven't sold them for a while," added another. Though Trader Joe's has plenty of other shrimp products to choose from, including Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp and Honey Walnut Shrimp, none have reached the same level of popularity as those crispy, satisfying nuggets. For now, they'll have to do.