17 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items We Miss The Most

Trader Joe's is known for selling creative twists on classic and trendy foods, and the unique private label model that allows it to keep prices low. Almost every product in the store is packaged this way, and sold under Trader Joe's own brand. The fun and affordable buys are the subject of many blogs, Instagram accounts, and online forums, where fans excitedly await Trader Joe's seasonal launches, and new product announcements. But they're often hit by the opposite: news that Trader Joe's has discontinued a beloved item, whether due to lack of demand, increased costs, or supply chain issues.

It's understandable that, like any grocery chain, Trader Joe's must sometimes take products off the shelf. But learning that one of your favorites is gone for good can be a tough pill to swallow. From gummy candies to savory hors d'oeuvres, here are some of the discontinued Trader Joe's items that we miss the most.