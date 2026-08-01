This Soda Is Giving Costco Shoppers An Early Taste Of Fall

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Even when the calendar confirms it's still summer, you'll find the first signs of fall hastily approaching in stores. The marks of this retail season shift are everywhere, from back-to-school sales and Halloween decorations to the food and drink selection at your local Costco. Among the warehouse chain's new cusp-of-fall items is a variety of soda that's carved a refreshing niche. Crisp apple Olipop pairs tasty fall flavors with noteworthy gut health benefits, and it just might be unique enough to work.

Crisp apple Olipop at Costco is sold in 24-packs of 12-ounce cans, and the company describes the flavor as "sparkling apple juice and gummy apple rings blending into one," promising a drink "so tantalizingly sweet and refreshing it makes every day feel like a celebration." Hyperbolic as this sounds, customers are into it, with one 5-star calling crisp apple "One of my favorite flavors", while another summed up the festive can as "amazing and only 50 calories."

Olipop sets itself apart from mainstream soda brands with health-focused tweaks that make it much more than sugary carbonated water. In addition, each can contains just 5 grams of sugar, compared to 39 grams in 12 ounces of Coca-Cola or 38 grams in a can of Sprite. Olipop crisp apple also packs an impressive 9 grams of fiber per can, a significant percentage of the roughly 20 to 40 grams experts recommend each day. Unsurprisingly, Coke and Sprite don't have any fiber at all.