This 2-Ingredient Cocktail Starts With Wine And Never Disappoints
The two-ingredient drink is definitely having a moment, from the Spanish wine-and-cola cocktail known as either the kalimotxo or calimocho to the summery red wine and lemon-lime soda combo called tinto de verano. Of course, there's always room at the picnic table for a refreshing watermelon cocktail made from a bubbly blend of fresh watermelon juice and chilled Prosecco.
Which brings us to the pairing of dry red wine and sweetened condensed milk. This drink lacks the effervescence of the libations mentioned above, but it's just as simple to prepare, and it's memorable to boot. An outgrowth of the "milk and wine" TikTok trend, which has yielded reactions from yuck to yum (and comparisons to boozy, grape-flavored milkshakes), the fusion of red wine and condensed milk strikes a surprisingly delicious balance between two seemingly disparate ingredients.
On its own, the condensed milk is sweet, thick, and pourable, with a syrupy viscosity. The red wine, on the other hand, is tannic, acidic, and aromatic. When condensed milk is stirred or frothed into a glass of dry red wine, the richness and sugar-punch of the former tones down the latter's tannins, which is especially effective if you're using lower-quality red wine.
Why red wine and condensed milk belong together
This two-ingredient cocktail bears comparisons to the Espanhola, a frozen Brazilian concoction made from condensed milk and dry red wine that also features a third ingredient: canned or fresh pineapple. (It's not the only Brazilian cocktail made with condensed milk, either: Some bartenders use the ingredient to lend creaminess to the Batida, a cachaça-based classic.)
Made with concentrated cow's milk, sweetened condensed milk is about 45% sugar. This gooey, vanilla-colored pantry staple is a go-to for dulce de leche sauce, cheesecake, flan, and Vietnamese iced coffee, a delectable warm-weather treat. It varies in consistency and flavor, but top brands include Longevity Brand, Nestlé Carnation, Nestlè La Lechera, Borden Magnolia, and Borden Eagle.
Given that condensed milk is already ultra-sweet, dry wines (meaning those with barely perceptible residual sugars) are the optimal pairing choice. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, merlot, malbec, nebbiolo, tempranillo, and sangiovese are all viable candidates. You could start small by stirring together 4 ounces of red wine (a bit less than a standard 5-ounce pour) with about 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk in a wine glass. For a festive flourish, rev up your battery-operated milk frother. You can also go full Espanhola and make a blender batch with pineapple juice or chunks.