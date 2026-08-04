This 2-Ingredient Cocktail Starts With Wine And Never Disappoints

The two-ingredient drink is definitely having a moment, from the Spanish wine-and-cola cocktail known as either the kalimotxo or calimocho to the summery red wine and lemon-lime soda combo called tinto de verano. Of course, there's always room at the picnic table for a refreshing watermelon cocktail made from a bubbly blend of fresh watermelon juice and chilled Prosecco.

Which brings us to the pairing of dry red wine and sweetened condensed milk. This drink lacks the effervescence of the libations mentioned above, but it's just as simple to prepare, and it's memorable to boot. An outgrowth of the "milk and wine" TikTok trend, which has yielded reactions from yuck to yum (and comparisons to boozy, grape-flavored milkshakes), the fusion of red wine and condensed milk strikes a surprisingly delicious balance between two seemingly disparate ingredients.

On its own, the condensed milk is sweet, thick, and pourable, with a syrupy viscosity. The red wine, on the other hand, is tannic, acidic, and aromatic. When condensed milk is stirred or frothed into a glass of dry red wine, the richness and sugar-punch of the former tones down the latter's tannins, which is especially effective if you're using lower-quality red wine.