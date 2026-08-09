What's The Difference Between Johnnie Walker Black Label And Double Black?

Johnnie Walker is one of the most recognizable Scotch brands in the world, and its Black Label whisky is almost synonymous with the brand itself. When Double Black rolled around in late 2011, it was hard to ignore the "Black" in its name — was it really claiming to be twice the whisky we already knew and loved? The answer is that these varieties are related yet distinct from one another, and each serves a different purpose.

The chief difference between the two whiskies lies in Double Black's more intense profile. In a 2019 interview with Scotchwhisky.com, Johnnie Walker master blender Jim Beveridge shared that Double Black was developed to make a smokier yet still balanced version of Black Label. Nuances in the whisky's blend were tweaked to work with the added smoke, resulting in a drink that turned out a deeper, darker, more amped-up version of its inspiration.

This naturally also translates to a slight price difference. While a 750-milliliter bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label costs around $35 at Walmart, placing it in the range of a casual, everyday whisky, the same size bottle of Double Black will set you back about $42. Despite its position as a more premium version of Black Label, it's good to know that the price of Double Black isn't too far off from its globally best-selling older sibling. The $7 bump is just enough to make a celebration feel a little more special while still remaining accessible, unlike the brand's Blue Label, which goes for a little over $200 on Amazon.