One Of The Best Seafood Finds At Costco Is This High-Quality Frozen Fish From Kirkland Signature, According To Customers

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Compared to other grocery chains, Costco's fish selection may seem limited, but it's also filled with absolute bangers. Kirkland Signature wild Pacific mahi-mahi, for instance, is hands-down one of the highest-quality frozen fish fillets you can buy at Costco today, and customers online can't stop raving about it.

One user on Reddit said mahi-mahi was the only frozen fish they buy from Costco. Others mentioned mahi-mahi in a separate Reddit thread that discussed which of Costco's frozen fish has the best value for the price. Mahi-mahi received multiple shout-outs, even though it's a little on the pricier side at around $42.55 for a 3-pound package purchased online (in-store prices may vary by location). On Facebook, one user said they tasted as good as if they were fresh from the boat, and a number of folks agreed in the comments. In his YouTube review, content creator Chef Dawg said it matched up pretty well against the fish he'd caught fresh from the Pacific Ocean.

For those who are particular about where their food comes from, know that Costco isn't hiding the country of origin for its frozen mahi-mahi. According to the packaging photo on the Costco website, the fish is sourced from Ecuador, although other customer photos show that it's a product of Peru. Costco sources its wild-caught seafood from sustainable suppliers around the world, and it appears that its mahi-mahi usually comes from South Pacific waters near the western coastline of South America.