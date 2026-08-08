One Of The Best Seafood Finds At Costco Is This High-Quality Frozen Fish From Kirkland Signature, According To Customers
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Compared to other grocery chains, Costco's fish selection may seem limited, but it's also filled with absolute bangers. Kirkland Signature wild Pacific mahi-mahi, for instance, is hands-down one of the highest-quality frozen fish fillets you can buy at Costco today, and customers online can't stop raving about it.
One user on Reddit said mahi-mahi was the only frozen fish they buy from Costco. Others mentioned mahi-mahi in a separate Reddit thread that discussed which of Costco's frozen fish has the best value for the price. Mahi-mahi received multiple shout-outs, even though it's a little on the pricier side at around $42.55 for a 3-pound package purchased online (in-store prices may vary by location). On Facebook, one user said they tasted as good as if they were fresh from the boat, and a number of folks agreed in the comments. In his YouTube review, content creator Chef Dawg said it matched up pretty well against the fish he'd caught fresh from the Pacific Ocean.
For those who are particular about where their food comes from, know that Costco isn't hiding the country of origin for its frozen mahi-mahi. According to the packaging photo on the Costco website, the fish is sourced from Ecuador, although other customer photos show that it's a product of Peru. Costco sources its wild-caught seafood from sustainable suppliers around the world, and it appears that its mahi-mahi usually comes from South Pacific waters near the western coastline of South America.
The best ways to use Kirkland Signature's frozen mahi-mahi
One thing to know about mahi-mahi in general is that it's a remarkably versatile fish, and a great candidate for a wide variety of cooking methods. It can be tasty baked, fried, grilled, or broiled, and it even works for sushi. Part of that versatility comes from the fish's texture. It's lean, firm, and dense, but also has a halibut-like flakiness. Since it isn't as delicate as other types of fish, mahi-mahi can tolerate high-heat cooking techniques, like blackening.
One of the best ways to get a feel for Kirkland Signature wild Pacific mahi-mahi is to try a simple baked mahi-mahi recipe. The relatively hands-off cooking method lets the texture stand on its own, and the minimal ingredients highlight the fish's natural flavor. The taste of mahi-mahi tends to be mild, with a touch of sweetness similar to other types of white fish, which also makes it the perfect canvas for all sorts of flavors.
If you feel like exploring what Costco's frozen mahi-mahi can really do, try a recipe for mahi-mahi tacos with peach salsa. A seasoning with chili powder and lime livens up the fish, while the peach salsa adds a delightful sweet-savory contrast. Mahi-mahi also does well when coated in batter and deep-fried, so it can be used for fish sandwiches. If you want to give your fried fish a fiery upgrade, you can add crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos to the coating. The mahi-mahi can handle it as long as you can, too.