How To Order Wine Like An Expert

When you're about to order, you might worry about what you should know about different types of wine or whether you can pronounce the name on the menu. But we're here to tell you to give yourself a break. If you feel like you don't know much about wine, don't sweat it. Even the experts don't know everything, and you can still end up with a bottle you enjoy with little to no prior knowledge.

"Don't let your feeling that you don't know that much about wine intimidate you," says Annie Edgerton. It's easy to be daunted by choosing wine, especially in a fancy restaurant or high-end wine bar, but here's the secret: nobody but you cares how much or little you know about wine. "A good bartender or sommelier will know how to ask the right questions to help you choose a wine you'd like," she adds. Edgerton also notes there's really no such thing as being wrong about wine or making the wrong choice. If you like a particular wine, then it's a good choice for you, even if it's not everybody's cup of tea.

"Take the pressure off; wine is meant to be approachable and fun," Kiara Boccia-Fenlason remarks. "People have been drinking it for thousands of years; it's a beverage to build community and memories over." And if you're feeling sheepish about your lack of knowledge, sometimes honesty is the best policy. Tell the somm or server you don't know much about wine, and they can guide you.