What Your Favorite Wine Says About You

It's after work on a Thursday night and you are making a quick grocery run to pick up dinner and a bottle of wine. You step into the grocer's wine section and immediately head to the shelf that contains your favorite variety. You move with purpose and intent, without needing to contemplate or question. You know exactly what you want. It's the wine style you order without looking at the menu at a restaurant, rolling off your tongue effortlessly. It's the bottle you typically have chilling in the fridge or on your wine rack. It is the same style of wine you drink every day, and one that you have loved for years.

The type of wine you enjoy says more about your personality than you may think. For starters, it reveals your tastes and sensory preferences. Some may say it is a mirror revealing who you are in every glass. Those who drink robust, inky wines with a tannic backbone will have a very different personality than those who prefer a crisp, light-bodied, refreshing wine with lip-smacking acidity. Here are 10 wine styles, some bottle recommendations, and the personalities that accompany them. We've also added a similar style of wines to a few favorites for those interested in branching out and trying something new.