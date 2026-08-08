What These Popular Fast Food Burgers Cost In The Early 2000s Compared To 2026

Cast your mind back to the halcyon days of the year 2000. The world had just partied like it was 1999, and after bravely surviving the Y2K virus, the celebration seemed destined to continue forever. What better way to celebrate than by popping some Destiny's Child on your new MP3 player and scarfing down an amazingly cheap burger from your local fast food joint?

Alas, times change. A quarter of a century later, a quarter pounder with cheese is going to set you back more than a handful of dimes. But, is the massive increase in burger prices due solely to inflation? Or is there some other reason why a Big Mac might cost three times as much in 2026 as it did in 2000?

It's not just Big Macs, however. Across the board, fast food burgers have seen a significant increase in price over the past 20-plus years. Of course, prices and participation may vary, meaning the cost of a Whopper or Big Buford might be very different depending on just where in the United States you live. In order to determine just how much burger prices have risen, where possible, we took a look at representative fast food locations in a typical median-cost city, St. Louis, and compared them to burger prices from the early 00s. The results may have you wondering how you ever managed to fit into those early 00's low-rise jeans in the first place when there were so many cheap burgers to be had.