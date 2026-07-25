9 Burger Chains That Have Slipped In Quality

Even the best burger chains sometimes let the quality of their operations slide, much to the disappointment of their most faithful clientele. Who wants to roll up to their favorite spot for some cheese-covered patties and an order of fries only to discover the beef is now subpar and the potatoes are mere shadows of their former selves? It all hits harder when prices remain the same for this lesser fare — and sometimes, the quality drop even comes with a price increase for a downer double-whammy.

Customers have noticed quality slipping at some of the most dependable burger chains from the past. Even a few of the newer outlets have begun cutting corners, leading to a drop in patron satisfaction — and a glut of bad press online. When burger fans realize they can't depend on their favorite spots to come through with great food, they're all too eager to let others know of the downturn. That sort of disappointment can turn favorite fast food brands into burger chains that no longer exist, and in short order.

We put our ear to the ground and rooted out nine of the most egregious offenders, burger chains that aren't what they used to be and are being called out for their shortcomings. Depending on your experience with these outlets, the results may surprise you ... or they may seem perfectly reasonable.