7 Banned Foods Everyone Was Eating In The '70s

Food evolves with society. People's wants and needs regarding food and nutrition change along with the economic, social, cultural, or ecological trends. Quite simply, foods that are widely loved and eaten today could lie forgotten on shelves and pantries ten years or so from now. It could be for many reasons, like rising costs in food production, manufacturing processes becoming obsolete, and scientific research revealing that a certain food is harmful to our health. You reading this today will undoubtedly look fondly back on some of your favorite foods that would no longer be around 50 years in the future.

But, before we get ahead of ourselves, let's go back to the past in — the 1970s, to be exact. It was a time when food was fun and colorful, seafood was abundant and cheap (sadly, thanks to overfishing), and diet-friendly food and drinks were being made to align with the public's rising interest in fitness. Find out what everyone was eating during that decade, why some of them ended up getting banned, and what it means if you find similar products in supermarkets today.