5 Of The Best Target Bakery Items Of 2026, According To Reviews
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While Target doesn't have in-store bakeries in most locations, the chain's Favorite Day brand has lots to offer in the way of ready-to-eat goods. Introduced in 2021, the Favorite Day line includes a variety of tasty foods designed for a higher-end snacking experience. Target's premium brand is constantly adding new and seasonal products to its lineup, which got us thinking: what are the best bakery items gracing store shelves in 2026? Using customer ratings and reviews as our guide, we've highlighted fun treats, breakfast pastries, and hamburger buns with a little something extra.
Before you add these Target baked goods to your grocery list, there are a few points to remember. These items are labeled as summer offerings, which means they're seasonal in nature. Also, shoppers should keep in mind that inventory can vary from store to store. As such, we can't guarantee that the chain will have these products at all locations. We can tell you that Target doesn't typically keep extra stock in the back. So if it's not on the shelf or on the website, it's probably not available. Please also note that even if your local store carries these items, the prices may differ from the ones listed below.
Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts
Few foods are as cute to look at as they are tasty. However, Target's Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts may well pull it off. As one customer declared in their review, "These are the best little donuts, they are delicious and perfect size for the kids." These pint-sized donuts are decorated with pink and blue vanilla icing, and each 12-count pack retails for $4.99. Lest you think these mini sweets are all style and no substance, rest assured that Target shoppers are just as happy with their flavor.
"The donut is so soft and the frosting tastes great," said one customer, while another exclaimed, "The texture is great and they are very fresh!" These donuts aren't the only magical treats at Target. The store also offers sugar-dusted unicorn-shaped cookies and miniature frosted cookies with tiny unicorn sprinkles. While we're unsure what inspired this item, it's reminiscent of the viral unicorn food trend that took hold in the 2010s.
Cherry and Blueberry Danish
The Cherry and Blueberry Danish at Target costs $4.99 per each 14-ounce pack and yields approximately eight servings. This Favorite Day item could work as a decadent breakfast or an after-dinner treat, and customers have lots of good things to say about it. "Fresh and moist. Delicious!" declared one review, while another highlighted the quality and balance of ingredients, stating, "The dough is light and the icing is just the perfect amount." A few customers also recommended warming up the Danish in the microwave to replicate that fresh baked feeling. For the best results, nuke individual servings for about eight to 10 seconds.
Anyone with a deep love of Danish pastries can thank August Zang. An Austrian baker working in the mid-1800s, Zang has been credited for pioneering the laminated dough technique used to make Danishes and other pastries. The process of layering butter between dough and meticulously rolling and folding it is what gives Danishes their rich, flaky texture. Variations in dough lamination is also one of the factors that distinguish Danishes from croissants, their flaky French cousin.
Summer Brookie Tiny Treats
If you're having a hard time choosing between cookies and brownies, ask yourself: why not both? A hybrid of two beloved baked goods, Favorite Day Brookies are a tiny compromise. As a review on the Target site said, "Hard to believe these are store-bought." Another shopper praised the tasty pairing, stating, "These are dangerously delicious ... The combo is absolutely perfect." Priced at $4.99, Brookies come in 10-ounce packages with about ten servings per container.
These babies were designed for easy snacking right out of the pack, but stop a moment to consider their full dessert potential. For a spin on the trifle, a classic English dessert featuring cake, fruit, whipped cream, and custard, layer brookies in a cup with pudding, chocolate candies, and other sweet mix-ins. If you're planning a dinner party and don't want to spend a ton of time on dessert, you could add brookies to a sweet "charcuterie" board with other treats like fruit, truffles, cheesecake bites, and sweet dips. They could also serve as the base for a hot fudge sundae, especially after being warmed up in the microwave.
Sriracha Brioche Hamburger Buns
Brioche buns are a common burger accompaniment at restaurants and fast-food joints. The bread's sweet flavor and soft texture nicely contrast the crispy veggies and juicy beef patty nestled between. If there are any criticisms of brioche, it could be that these buns are a bit too subtle where flavor is concerned. Target has a promising alternative in its Sriracha Brioche Hamburger Buns. According to a customer review posted on the Target website, "These [hamburger buns] are so pillowy soft and moist with just enough sriracha taste and heat."
In case you're not up-to-date on your spicy condiments, sriracha is a type of hot sauce made with chile peppers, garlic, and other ingredients. It hails from Thailand and is paired with everything from poke bowls to chicken wings. Sriracha leans into its bold flavors as opposed to intense heat, and the same can be said about these Target buns. As one customer review described them, "The sriracha adds a nice hint of spice without being overpowering to your toppings." Shoppers can find four-packs of these buns at Target for $3.69 each.
Summer Pink & Orange Swirl Vanilla Cupcakes
In keeping with Target's love of mini desserts, Summer Pink & Orange Swirl Vanilla Cupcakes offer a little bite of sweetness. "The cupcakes are soft and moist, baked to perfection," noted one happy customer, while also praising the nearly equal portions of cake and frosting. In a separate review, a shopper said, "The cupcakes are soft and moist, baked to perfection." Each package contains one dozen bi-colored cupcakes and retails for $4.49.
In the event you stock up on this seasonal item to extend your snacking satisfaction, maintaining freshness is key. In this case, store-bought cupcakes can usually last about three days in room temperature conditions when kept in airtight packaging. You can also store them in the refrigerator, but keep in mind that the cold temperature may dry out the cake faster. If you're impressed by these mini cupcakes, you should know that Target carries a few other varieties. Along with Green & White Swirl Chocolate and S'mores Mini Cupcakes from Favorite Day, the store also hast Oreo Two Bite Mini Cupcakes.