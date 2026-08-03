5 Of The Best Target Bakery Items Of 2026, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Target doesn't have in-store bakeries in most locations, the chain's Favorite Day brand has lots to offer in the way of ready-to-eat goods. Introduced in 2021, the Favorite Day line includes a variety of tasty foods designed for a higher-end snacking experience. Target's premium brand is constantly adding new and seasonal products to its lineup, which got us thinking: what are the best bakery items gracing store shelves in 2026? Using customer ratings and reviews as our guide, we've highlighted fun treats, breakfast pastries, and hamburger buns with a little something extra.

Before you add these Target baked goods to your grocery list, there are a few points to remember. These items are labeled as summer offerings, which means they're seasonal in nature. Also, shoppers should keep in mind that inventory can vary from store to store. As such, we can't guarantee that the chain will have these products at all locations. We can tell you that Target doesn't typically keep extra stock in the back. So if it's not on the shelf or on the website, it's probably not available. Please also note that even if your local store carries these items, the prices may differ from the ones listed below.