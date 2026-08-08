The Master Cheesemakers Behind Culver's Iconic Curds

Ask any Culver's fan for their favorite sides, and chances are you'll hear about the chain's cheese curds. They're an iconic, beloved piece of Midwestern culture that has spread nationwide along with Culver's, providing a unique combination of fried crunch and savory, gooey cheese. Like many aspects of Culver's, a primarily family-owned company, these curds are the product of a long-running relationship focused on quality.

Culver's sources its cheese curds from LaGrander's, a family-run dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin that's been operating since 1960. It's unclear how long Culver's has worked with the company (beyond the "many years" noted in the video above), but the dairy predates the fast food chain by about 24 years. Culver's cheese curds are produced at the dairy's plant in 5,000-pound batches.

This isn't just any old dairy operation, either. It employs at least three Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers, a rare honor in a dairy-focused state that requires a decade of experience as a licensed cheesemaker, followed by several years of coursework and study of a particular cheese style. Employing three at a single dairy is impressive, considering only around 70 individuals currently hold the certification.