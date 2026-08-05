Customers Are Calling These Wegmans Muffins One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026

What do Wegmans shoppers love about its bakery? For some, it's the cannoli dip tray or the cult-favorite ultimate chocolate cake (which Mashed contributor Brianna Corley named the top item in her ranking of Wegmans bakery items). Others go for the abundance of gluten-free sweets. In fact, the store's new gluten-free cinnamon chip muffins are among the best new Wegmans bakery items of 2026, according to reviews.

The muffins have a wheat-free base dappled with cinnamon chips and crowned with streusel topping. Customers who've tasted them are raving. "They're moist and tasty with a soft texture. The taste is pleasantly cinnamony," one Wegmans reviewer wrote. "Light, moist, and you would not know they are GF. Another excellent addition to Wegmans' GF options. I've tried them all, and they are delicious," declared a fellow happy customer. "They're not overpoweringly sweet," another reviewer shared.

Wegmans desserts, breads, and other bakery offerings are free of artificial colors, dyes, flavors, and unnecessary preservatives, not to mention trans fats and high fructose corn syrup. The upstate New York-founded grocer centers its treats around basic ingredients, like butter, sugar, and vanilla. No wonder Wegmans is considered one of the best grocery store bakeries in the country.