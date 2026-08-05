Customers Are Calling These Wegmans Muffins One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026
What do Wegmans shoppers love about its bakery? For some, it's the cannoli dip tray or the cult-favorite ultimate chocolate cake (which Mashed contributor Brianna Corley named the top item in her ranking of Wegmans bakery items). Others go for the abundance of gluten-free sweets. In fact, the store's new gluten-free cinnamon chip muffins are among the best new Wegmans bakery items of 2026, according to reviews.
The muffins have a wheat-free base dappled with cinnamon chips and crowned with streusel topping. Customers who've tasted them are raving. "They're moist and tasty with a soft texture. The taste is pleasantly cinnamony," one Wegmans reviewer wrote. "Light, moist, and you would not know they are GF. Another excellent addition to Wegmans' GF options. I've tried them all, and they are delicious," declared a fellow happy customer. "They're not overpoweringly sweet," another reviewer shared.
Wegmans desserts, breads, and other bakery offerings are free of artificial colors, dyes, flavors, and unnecessary preservatives, not to mention trans fats and high fructose corn syrup. The upstate New York-founded grocer centers its treats around basic ingredients, like butter, sugar, and vanilla. No wonder Wegmans is considered one of the best grocery store bakeries in the country.
Wegmans' gluten-free muffins are worth tasting
The gluten-free cinnamon chip muffins from Wegmans are perhaps more filling than you'd expect. One muffin is a serving, so each container covers four breakfasts. Each muffin contains 360 calories, 20 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbs, 20 grams of sugar, and 3 grams of protein. Cost may vary by location, but a four-pack typically costs $6.49.
What makes these muffins special is the gluten-free recipe. Instead of standard all-purpose flour, the muffins are made with a blend of white rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, and corn starch. The same blend is used in the streusel, along with brown sugar and cinnamon. As for the cinnamon chips, rice flour is the key. Sour cream and buttermilk in the base guarantee a supremely moist crumb as well.
While reviews are overwhelmingly positive, some customers didn't enjoy them. "The muffins had a strong artificial smell and taste. My stomach was upset after eating a few bites," one Wegmans reviewer admits. "I'm a sweets lover, but biting into this feels and tastes like eating straight-up granulated sugar. I liked the cinnamon flavor, but the texture and insane amount of sugar is just not good," adds another. "For a cinnamon-flavored product, these taste like a vanilla cupcake with a little cinnamon. The Trader Joe's ones are 10 times better, unfortunately," attests a third. Of course, taste is subjective, so you'll have to try them yourself to see where you stand.