The 6 Best Wegmans Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far), According To Reviews
Over the last century or so, Wegmans has gone from Upstate New York darling to cult-favorite grocery chain with a massive following. Chalk it up to the brand's stellar employees, nostalgic stores, and family-owned model, if you must, but its real claim to fame is top-tier food — especially from the bakery. Not only are all of the store-brand baked goods made without artificial colors, flavors, or excessive preservatives, but they're also consistently delectable. For instance, Wegmans took the crown in Mashed's rankings of store-bought cheesecake and store-bought glazed donuts alike. TLDR? Wegmans boasts one of the best grocery chain bakeries around, and there's always something new to sink your teeth into. So far in 2026, customers are calling these bakery items some of Wegmans' very best.
Below, you'll find six baked goods from the chain that have been in high demand since debuting this year. The reasoning behind their top-ranked status comes down to glowing customer feedback, be it reviews on Wegmans' official website or in social media posts. Favorites include crowd-pleasing summer desserts, wheat-free chocolate treats, and a sized-down version of a timeless pastry. Read on for pricing, photos, and details in case you want to try one (or all) yourself.
Wegmans naan bites
For $4.99, you'll get nine servings of Wegmans naan bites to have with all sorts of dips, sauces, and curries. This new item is made in the style of Indian tandoori flatbread, getting its signature tang from buttermilk and its texture from ghee. "These are amazing! Soft and fresh, not dry like some other naan products I've tried. Enjoyed these with Wegmans falafel patties, homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes," one reviewer explained in a 5-star review on the grocery chain's website.
These are a great addition to grazing boards and charcuterie, since the pieces are plentiful and small. An Instagram post spotlighting Wegmans Naan Bites suggests pairing them with the grocer's pestos. "The artichoke pesto has a garlic punch that I love. The red pepper pesto is a little sweet and tangy," the reviewer writes. Standard basil pesto and hummus are also solid matches for the bite-sized naan.
Wegmans gluten-free cinnamon chip muffins
Folks with celiac disease or other gluten sensitivity have lots of good things to say about Wegmans' new gluten-free muffins. Redditors love them for their cakey consistency and clear labeling. There are chocolate chip and blueberry options, but the four-pack of Wegmans gluten-free cinnamon chip muffins, which retail for $6.49, has received the most glowing reviews. "Most GF baked goods are heavy or gritty ... not these muffins! Soft and perfectly cinnamony! Best GF muffins I've had besides my own," one reviewer on the Wegmans site attests.
Additional gluten-free eaters say that these muffins best the Trader Joe's equivalent, which at least two Facebook users say made them sick. If you can't eat gluten-producing grains and you're going to Wegmans on a muffin run, you may want to snag some GF bagels while you're at it (the everything variety has also collected several positive reviews).
Wegmans walnut raisin bread, half-loaf
At $8 for a half-loaf, this isn't the cheapest bread option out there, but according to dozens of customer reviews, Wegmans walnut raisin bread is allegedly worth the splurge. The vegan delight features a sourdough-kissed wheat base that turns nutty, earthy, and sweet from the addition of walnuts, raisins, and dried cranberries. "Love it! Superb combo of moistness and texture!" one shopper wrote on Wegmans' website after giving it a try.
Folks recommend having this bread with pecan cream cheese or using it for French toast, but you'll likely find that certain pairings will emphasize the bread's natural flavors better than others. For instance, one Instagram user who tasted it said, "I like that you can play up each layer of flavor by adding butter, jam, or a nut butter." Discovering spreads that perfectly complement the dried fruit and walnuts in the bread may involve a little experimenting, but whatever you do, briefly toasting the slices beforehand will help achieve an optimal texture.
Wegmans mini croissants
While full-size croissants are already a Wegmans bakery staple, this scaled-down version is new. Petit as they may be, the eight-pack of mini-croissants delivers all the flaky delight and buttery goodness you crave in the signature French pastry. "These are great! I like the smaller size for mini sandwiches," one customer said in an online review on the grocery store's official website. Score eight teeny-tiny Wegmans mini croissants for $7 a container. Slather them with butter and jam, pile them high with deli meat, or enjoy one in place of a dinner roll with salad and a protein.
If Wegmans' croissants are a staple in your home, keep an eye out for the recently released glazed, everything bagel, and multigrain varieties at your preferred location, which customers also seem to enjoy. "Surprisingly, the glazed one was my favorite ... Sweet and buttery ... The everything is screaming for a bacon, egg, and cheese. The multigrain is dense and will hold whatever you need, whether it's avocado or strawberries and cream," declared one reviewer on Instagram.
Wegmans gluten-free chocolate cupcakes
In Mashed's ranking of Wegmans bakery items, the ultimate chocolate cake took the top spot. So, it's no wonder then that Wegmans gluten-free chocolate cupcakes have been so well-received — the supermarket knows its way around a tin of cocoa. The four-pack of cupcakes is priced at $6.49, and made with a mix of white and brown rice flours, potato starch, tapioca starch, and corn starch instead of the usual wheat flour. "I'd never guess they were gluten-free! These are incredible! So chocolatey, and the texture is fantastic," one fan raved in the customer reviews section of Wegmans' website.
P.S.: Don't sleep on the new GF vanilla cupcakes either, which multiple Wegmans customer reviews have called the best gluten-free cupcakes they have ever had, and applauded their lack of grittiness and absence of a strange aftertaste. Some even allege that both the chocolate and vanilla cupcakes trump their gluten-rich equivalents.
Wegmans banana cream pie cake
This brand-new Wegmans bakery item will be a highlight of every cookout or picnic you host in 2026. It starts with a base of baked banana pie with a graham cracker crust, followed by alternating layers of moist, sweet banana cake and vanilla mousse. A topping of whipped cream, caramel, and crispy banana chips gild the lily. Although the $32 confection is a recent addition, plenty of customers have already sung the praises of Wegmans banana cream pie cake on the store's website. "Bought this banana pudding cake for Father's Day, and my husband says his taste buds were singing. Very good ... Nobody does it better," asserts one shopper.
Wegmans has gotten plenty of attention for its stellar bakery and, specifically, its cakes (Kylie Kelce loves the ultimate chocolate). For Wegmans banana cream pie cake to receive so much praise as a new item speaks to how tasty it must be. "Picked one up with my birthday coupon this month, might be the best cake they've put out yet and that's saying something!" one Instagram commenter shared.