The 6 Best Wegmans Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far), According To Reviews

Over the last century or so, Wegmans has gone from Upstate New York darling to cult-favorite grocery chain with a massive following. Chalk it up to the brand's stellar employees, nostalgic stores, and family-owned model, if you must, but its real claim to fame is top-tier food — especially from the bakery. Not only are all of the store-brand baked goods made without artificial colors, flavors, or excessive preservatives, but they're also consistently delectable. For instance, Wegmans took the crown in Mashed's rankings of store-bought cheesecake and store-bought glazed donuts alike. TLDR? Wegmans boasts one of the best grocery chain bakeries around, and there's always something new to sink your teeth into. So far in 2026, customers are calling these bakery items some of Wegmans' very best.

Below, you'll find six baked goods from the chain that have been in high demand since debuting this year. The reasoning behind their top-ranked status comes down to glowing customer feedback, be it reviews on Wegmans' official website or in social media posts. Favorites include crowd-pleasing summer desserts, wheat-free chocolate treats, and a sized-down version of a timeless pastry. Read on for pricing, photos, and details in case you want to try one (or all) yourself.