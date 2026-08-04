This New Wegmans Bakery Item Already Has Customers Calling It One Of The Best Cakes Yet
Wegmans, a regional supermarket chain, is famous for its Ultimate Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing. Fans swear it's one of the best confections of its kind. It has received praise for the cake-to-frosting ratio and elevated quality that comes with a slightly higher price. Despite its popularity, there's a new dessert that shoppers are calling one of the best Wegmans bakery items of 2026 so far: the banana cream pie cake.
The treat is just what it sounds like: a hybrid of two classic desserts. It starts with a graham cracker crust filled with baked banana pie. That's topped with two layers of banana cake and vanilla mousse. Finally, it's crowned with whipped cream, caramel, and crispy dried banana chips. Price may vary by location, but the item costs around $20.
Customers say it's worth the spend. "Best cake ever ... I can't get enough ... and I'm not even a huge fan of bananas. It's absolutely perfect. The crust is even perfect," one Wegmans reviewer raves. "Subtle banana flavor, very light with a creamy frosting ... The banana is not overpowering and neither is the frosting; it is a really well-balanced cake," another adds. "This is a fantastic cake! If you like banana pudding or banana cream pie, you'll love this. The caramel on top is a perfect touch," says a third.
Wegmans banana cream pie cake is unique
For fans of this banana cream pie cake, the item might illustrate why Wegmans has one of the best grocery store bakeries around. However, the product has some haters, too. "It tastes and has a mouthfeel like it is an artificially flavored Cool Whip dessert," a dissatisfied Wegmans reviewer writes. "The banana flavor is way too artificial. The cake has a very odd flavor and texture." Another attests, "Not worth the price. Not a rich taste. Tastes like lightly flavored banana bread. Not very moist." A different complaint described a rapid decline in quality: "Day one was a five-star product. Day two had a soggy bottom layer. By day three ... the bottom layer was like sand that, along with the cream layer above, collapsed completely."
If you want to try the treat for yourself but don't have a Wegmens nearby, it may be difficult to find an exact substitute from another supermarket. Many places have banana cake and/or banana cream pie, but not combined. Approximations for each include Marie Callender's banana cream pie, which is available frozen in stores like ACME and Giant. Alternatively, shoppers could opt for Marketside banana walnut cake from Walmart, ACME's banana nut Bundt cake, and Kroger's Bakery Fresh banana walnut loaf cake.
If you're feeling ambitious, try replicating Wegmans banana cream pie cake. Use this easy banana cream pie recipe as the base. Once set, top it with two layers of this banana cake recipe with the suggested cream cheese frosting, or substitute vanilla pudding or mousse. Finish it with more Cool Whip, store-bought caramel, and banana chips.