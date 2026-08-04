This New Wegmans Bakery Item Already Has Customers Calling It One Of The Best Cakes Yet

Wegmans, a regional supermarket chain, is famous for its Ultimate Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing. Fans swear it's one of the best confections of its kind. It has received praise for the cake-to-frosting ratio and elevated quality that comes with a slightly higher price. Despite its popularity, there's a new dessert that shoppers are calling one of the best Wegmans bakery items of 2026 so far: the banana cream pie cake.

The treat is just what it sounds like: a hybrid of two classic desserts. It starts with a graham cracker crust filled with baked banana pie. That's topped with two layers of banana cake and vanilla mousse. Finally, it's crowned with whipped cream, caramel, and crispy dried banana chips. Price may vary by location, but the item costs around $20.

Customers say it's worth the spend. "Best cake ever ... I can't get enough ... and I'm not even a huge fan of bananas. It's absolutely perfect. The crust is even perfect," one Wegmans reviewer raves. "Subtle banana flavor, very light with a creamy frosting ... The banana is not overpowering and neither is the frosting; it is a really well-balanced cake," another adds. "This is a fantastic cake! If you like banana pudding or banana cream pie, you'll love this. The caramel on top is a perfect touch," says a third.