These Crispy Pub-Style Fillets Are Among The Best Seafood Buys At Costco

Smart Costco shoppers know some of the warehouse club's best deals can be found in its frozen section, where it keeps a mix of desserts, snacks, and meals. Among the latter group, some of the frozen seafood options truly stand out for price and quality. This includes Neptune Foods pub-style halibut, which we ranked among the best Costco frozen seafood options.

Sold in a 2-pound package, the fillets are partially cooked to firm up the corn and wheat flour coating, leaving buyers to finish the process with a few minutes of extra cooking to crisp up the exterior. The halibut are wild-caught and processed in the U.S., despite its "pub-style" name, which evokes the fish-and-chips preparation of lightly battered fillets that are a hallmark of British drinking establishments.

Our reviewer summed up her assessment of the Neptune product, stating, "The fillets are salty, savory, and delicious ... Each fillet has a beautifully crisp, golden exterior with amazing crunch." She also noted the satisfying seasoning that didn't overpower the milder fish. Despite the coating, these fried fillets contain just 200 calories per serving but provide 15 grams of protein. Our reviewer remarked, "They're big enough that one feels substantial on its own," but noted they're not too large for making fish sandwiches, filling California fish tacos, or topping a salad.