Baja-Style Fish Tacos With Crunchy Slaw And Tangy Lime Crema

Whether you're going traditional, innovative, or drawing inspiration from a certain region with your tacos, you'll have quite a few types of taco meat to choose from, ranging from classic carne asada to pineapple-infused al pastor to shredded chicken tinga. Any seafood lover knows that perhaps the best variation is beer-battered fried fish, which adds a rich and crispy dimension that instantly elevates any handheld.

This Baja California fish tacos recipe, courtesy of developer Julianne De Witt, hits all of those crunchy fried fish notes, augmenting them with tangy and fresh elements to keep each bite interesting. "Baja fish tacos are a real treat," De Witt says. "The fish is golden and crispy on the outside and features a flavorful beer batter that fries up quickly while leaving the fish tender and flaky." A plain fried fish taco might be a bit too rich all on its own, so that's where fresh elements like cabbage and scratch-made salsa come into play to balance things out. "The crunch from the cabbage, along with the acidity of the pico de gallo and the tangy lime crema, complements the richness of the fried fish perfectly," De Witt describes. Best of all, you don't need to travel up and down the Baja coast to enjoy such a seafood delicacy — this recipe comes together in under an hour right at home, making taco Tuesday just a little more special.