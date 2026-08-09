This Fresh Blueberry Myth Isn't Actually True

Fresh fruit is often rightfully held in high esteem; it's packed with nutrients and bursting with vibrant flavor. However, there are a few important myths to be aware of involving fresh fruit, particularly blueberries. The idea fresh is always best is among the numerous false facts about blueberries you thought were true. There are a few important reasons why, some of which apply to other fruit in the fresh vs. frozen debate, too.

One key difference is the quality and nutritional benefits of frozen over fresh. Fresh berries have likely been traveling through the food system for days or even weeks after they were harvested. In contrast, frozen versions often go from the field to frozen and packaged within 24 hours. This speed locks in nutrients, color, and flavor. Research also suggests frozen blueberries often provide higher levels of beneficial antioxidants compared to fresh ones that may have been picked prematurely or handled incorrectly (via Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology).

In addition, frozen blueberries offer another major benefit over their fresh counterparts: convenience. While a bag of frozen blueberries can sit in the freezer for extended periods, ready for your recipes whenever needed, fresh ones often only have a few days before they start to degrade in quality and subsequently, grow mold. For many home cooks, this can lead to wasted food and money if they don't make a concerted effort to use the fresh blueberries quickly.