This New York Italian Grocery Chain Is Famous For Its Fresh Mozzarella And Frank Sinatra-Style Singers
It's not exactly a secret that there are lots of Italian Americans in the New York metro area (and it only follows that there are many great Italian restaurants in New York, too). To put it in perspective, I grew up in northern New Jersey just outside of NYC, and there are more than 20 pizzerias within a 4-mile radius of my childhood home. It's only logical that this metropolitan area would give rise to the best Italian grocery store chain in the U.S.
That would be Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, which started on Long Island, New York back in 2001. The chain now operates around a dozen locations in New York and New Jersey, all in the immediate NYC area (North and Central Jersey, Westchester County, and Long Island). You might be picturing an Italian deli, but that's not what we're talking about here. Instead, think full-size supermarket — in fact, many Uncle Giuseppe's locations used to be big-chain grocery stores.
Walking into one of Uncle Giuseppe's stores today is a uniquely New York Italian experience. You'll notice the connection right away, whether it's the cart of fresh-made mozzarella, the large pictures of the Italian countryside, the ornate columns and faux-stone arches, or even the music. You can expect to hear a blend of classics like Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli, along with music in Italian (even opera at times). If you're lucky, you might just catch a live performance, as Uncle Giuseppe's brings in musicians on weekends to sing standards. It's quite a sight to see a man in a suit and tie strolling down the produce aisle, microphone in hand, belting out "Fly Me to the Moon," but at Uncle Giuseppe's, that's just an average Sunday afternoon.
Uncle Giuseppe's offers a lot more than the average supermarket
The average big-chain grocery store probably doesn't have a singer belting out Sinatra on weekend afternoons. But then again, neither does the average big-chain grocery store have a pasta-making room, a wall of olives in big buckets, and not one but two sets of high-powered ovens cranking out pizzas, rolls, and fresh-baked Italian bread.
If you have a sweet tooth, you can look for three destinations across Uncle Giuseppe's sales floor. If you want to feel like a kid in a candy shop (like this one in Cleveland that's the largest in the U.S.), try stopping by the candy and chocolate counter for upscale treats like chocolate-covered pretzels and truffles in custom assortments. Then stop by the bakery department's massive pastry case for Italian desserts like sfogliatelle, pignoli tarts, and limoncello cakes. On your way out, pause at the gelato and espresso bar for a rich, creamy dessert or coffee beverage.
With all these special features, it's easy to forget that you're in a full-service supermarket, but you can indeed do your food shopping at Uncle Giuseppe's. The grocery aisles stock basic, everyday groceries alongside specialty items, from gluten-free snacks to imported dried pastas. How does management make it all happen? While the chain sources its own specialty Italian groceries, a company called the Associated Supermarket Group supplies the mainstream foods. The store also partners with another distributor for natural and organic foods, providing shoppers with a vast selection of goods.
Other grocers are scaling back in-store food service, but Uncle Giuseppe's built its business on it
Some specialty grocery stores have full restaurants inside, like New York's Despaña Fine Foods and Tapas Cafe, but since the pandemic, supermarkets have seen sharp declines in sales of fresh prepared foods and, as a result, some have removed in-store food service options. That's not the case at Uncle Giuseppe's, where even the fresh mozzarella is made in-house — in a glass-enclosed room so shoppers can watch as employees pull the tender, still-warm cheese before wrapping and selling it. The grocer also offers store-made marinated mozzarellas and special varieties infused with additions like black truffle or bacon.
Uncle Giuseppe's food court is a must-visit, as you can get pizzas made to order or by the slice alongside classic accompaniments like garlic knots and arancini. A slice of the pizzeria's square Grandma pie, made with fresh mozzarella, fresh pesto, and a tangy but sweet tomato sauce, is required eating. The store even advertise its 22-inch cheese pizza as "the biggest in the biz."
Nearby, you might find fresh Italian subs and paninis made on store-baked focaccia or semolina bread, as well as a counter for salads tossed to order. The massive deli counter also includes cold prepared foods to take home, as well as imported cured meats like capicola and serrano ham. My personal favorite to make at home from Uncle Giuseppe's ingredients: shaved coppa Italiano on semolina with fresh mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic glaze.