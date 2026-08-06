This New York Italian Grocery Chain Is Famous For Its Fresh Mozzarella And Frank Sinatra-Style Singers

It's not exactly a secret that there are lots of Italian Americans in the New York metro area (and it only follows that there are many great Italian restaurants in New York, too). To put it in perspective, I grew up in northern New Jersey just outside of NYC, and there are more than 20 pizzerias within a 4-mile radius of my childhood home. It's only logical that this metropolitan area would give rise to the best Italian grocery store chain in the U.S.

That would be Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, which started on Long Island, New York back in 2001. The chain now operates around a dozen locations in New York and New Jersey, all in the immediate NYC area (North and Central Jersey, Westchester County, and Long Island). You might be picturing an Italian deli, but that's not what we're talking about here. Instead, think full-size supermarket — in fact, many Uncle Giuseppe's locations used to be big-chain grocery stores.

Walking into one of Uncle Giuseppe's stores today is a uniquely New York Italian experience. You'll notice the connection right away, whether it's the cart of fresh-made mozzarella, the large pictures of the Italian countryside, the ornate columns and faux-stone arches, or even the music. You can expect to hear a blend of classics like Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli, along with music in Italian (even opera at times). If you're lucky, you might just catch a live performance, as Uncle Giuseppe's brings in musicians on weekends to sing standards. It's quite a sight to see a man in a suit and tie strolling down the produce aisle, microphone in hand, belting out "Fly Me to the Moon," but at Uncle Giuseppe's, that's just an average Sunday afternoon.