10 Best Italian Restaurants In New York
New York City is an epicenter of the culinary world. From fine dining establishments to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in NYC, there is food for every taste and budget on nearly every corner. And while the types of cuisine span the globe — from Lebanese and Thai to Ethiopian — one has significantly defined the city's history and culture: Italian.
Italian immigrants flooded New York City in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, bringing with them the recipes of their homeland. Eventually, the food evolved into a new-world version — Italian American cuisine that became a pillar of the city's dining.
Even today, the sheer prevalence of Italian restaurants in New York is impressive. But not every eatery is created equal. While some spots are serving up impressive interpretations of the classics, unfortunately, not every joint is worth a stop. Based on citywide prestige, national recognition, and my own personal experience, these are some of the best Italian restaurants in New York City.
Lilia
Owned by Chef Missy Robbins, Lilia has been one of the hottest Italian restaurants on the scene since it opened in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2016. Everything from the seemingly simple focaccia appetizer to the signature agnolotti pasta is done impeccably (and consistently across multiple visits, even years apart).
The menu standouts at this eatery are, unsurprisingly, the homemade pastas. The mafaldini has distinctive rippled edges (almost like a lasagna noodle) and is topped with Parmigiano and pink peppercorns, served perfectly al dente with just the right amount of bite. The spaghetti with pine nuts and lemon is bright and fresh, and the perfect counterpoint to the rich fettuccine with lamb sausage. If you can, try visiting with friends so you can order and sample multiple entrees to get a little taste of everything.
Coveted reservations at this restaurant are still difficult to come by, even a decade later, mainly because of the food's stellar reputation. Don't make this mistake when eating in New York City and let reservations control your choices, however. If you can't snag a table, don't worry — this establishment can usually accommodate one or two spots at the bar if you get there right when it opens for an early-bird dinner. It's definitely worth it.
lilianewyork.com
(718) 576-3095
567 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Frankies 457 Spuntino
Delicious, quaint, and quintessentially New York are all words that come to mind when thinking of Frankies 457 Spuntino. This Carroll Gardens mainstay, owned by Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli, offers simple, casual, impeccable Italian food.
Unlike many Italian joints, this menu isn't overwhelmed by pastas and pizzas. Instead, it has a little bit of everything; sandwiches on freshly baked bread, soups, antipasto, and salads accompany the pasta dishes, making it the perfect place to come with a group (or just a big appetite) and order many plates to share. There's also an extensive wine list (both by the bottle and by the glass), along with a selection of signature cocktails and aperitifs.
When the weather's nice, get a table out on the charming back patio if you can. Bistro tables, string lights, and plentiful plants make it feel like you've stepped out of Brooklyn and into a hidden European oasis, taking the ambiance to another level.
frankiesspuntino.com
(718) 403-0033
457 Court St, Brooklyn, NY, 11231
Carbone
When it comes to the best Italian food in the U.S., few do it better than Carbone. But it's not just about the food; it's about the ambiance, too. When you step into this dimly lit Greenwich Village eatery, it's like stepping back in time in the best way. The checkerboard floor, the dark wood and leather booths, and tuxedoed waiters all call back to a distant, more sophisticated time. And the menu is crafted to match.
It's filled with modern interpretations of Italian American classics like spaghetti puttanesca and linguini vongole. Perhaps the restaurant's most social media-famous dish, the spicy rigatoni vodka, is the perfect balance of creamy, spicy, and sweet. While it seems simple, it's an indulgent take on a traditional dish. Similarly, the veal parmesan is an impeccable take on an entree you've possibly tried elsewhere — but it's well worth the nearly $100 price tag to taste a version executed at such a high level. The baked clams, calamari, and meatballs are also a must-try.
Be cautioned, however, that a meal at Carbone doesn't come cheap. Pasta entrees start around $35 while seafood and meat dishes run from around $50 to $100 (or even more depending on market price). If you're willing to make the financial investment, however, it's surely an NYC restaurant worth splurging on — if you can get a reservation, that is.
(212) 254-3000
181 Thompson St, New York, NY, 10012
L'Artusi
Almost every list of the best Italian restaurants in New York City will likely include L'Artusi. The West Village establishment has long been a hot spot for simple, delicious pastas. But if you want a table, be warned: It's very competitive. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m., and shortly after, the entrance is mobbed with eager potential diners and the wait times quickly climb — eventually reaching hours-long waitlists (if you even get seated at all).
Though this restaurant has been around for nearly 20 years, the hype is still worthwhile. Everything on the menu is classic, unpretentious, and — most importantly — utterly delicious. It may not be flashy, but it's reliable and artfully executed, which is why people keep coming back for more.
The pastas are the star of the show, including the spaghetti with garlic, chilies, and parm topped with breadcrumbs or the garganelli with mushroom ragu and house-made ricotta. While the pastas may be the main attraction, the other menu items don't disappoint; the roast chicken, wagyu carpaccio, and hamachi crudo are all stars, too. You really can't go wrong.
(212) 255-5757
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
Via Carota
Simple, unfussy, and delicious Italian food is the name of the game at Via Carota. This West Village eatery (and one of Taylor Swift's favorite NYC restaurants) doesn't lean into trends or modern interpretations; instead, it honors old-world Italian cooking and prioritizes fresh ingredients and thoughtful preparations. And this commitment to quality and craft is what has given this restaurant its sterling reputation — it's nearly impossible to get a table for dinner at a reasonable hour, especially since the establishment offers limited reservations.
If you can get one of the coveted tables (holiday weekends help increase your odds), you're in for a memorable meal. Menu highlights include the cacio e pepe, the roasted carrots with yogurt and pistachios, the insalata verde (greens dressed in a bright, tangy sherry vinaigrette), and the whole-baked branzino. Via Carota also has an ever-changing menu of daily specials that are equally delicious, utilizing in-season ingredients with the same delicious standard as the regular menu.
While the wait may be long — especially when the weather is nice — try visiting during lunch for a better shot at a table. Or, put your name on the wait list and enjoy a cocktail at one of the West Village's many wine bars or dives to pass the time.
(212) 255-1962
51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Malatesta Trattoria
This unassuming, cash-only spot at the edge of the West Village may not look like much to the untrained eye. But what awaits inside Malatesta Trattoria is some of the most delicious, unfussy Italian food in New York City.
The menu is equal parts accessible and affordable. It has crowd favorites like calamari, bruschetta, penne arrabiata, tagliatelle with ragu, and meatballs. Everything tastes like it's cooked with love by an Italian nonna; it's rustic, hearty, and delicious. Though the food impresses, the service isn't always on par. And while you may not get the same attention as at a fine-dining establishment like Carbone, it's considered tolerable by most, given the quality and prices.
While it's equally delicious year-round, try to visit during the warmer months; the restaurant opens its front and side windows and has cafe tables spilling out onto the sidewalk, offering a quintessential New York dining experience perfect for enjoying your favorite summer wine. Glass of rosé, anyone?
(212) 741-1207
649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014
Lil' Frankie's
This East Village institution will likely come up when you ask a New Yorker for an Italian restaurant recommendation. Lil' Frankie's is a casual spot that's great for large groups or visiting family members; it's reliably good, relatively affordable, and has great sidewalk seating in the summer for outdoor dining (along with a covered, heated patio for cooler weather).
The most beloved item on this menu is probably the spaghetti limone, which is creamy, cheesy, and has just the right amount of lemon. The brick-oven pizzas are also a crowd pleaser, and with over a dozen variations to choose from, there's something for everyone. But don't overlook less flashy menu items — like the whole fire-roasted eggplant, cooked in the pizza oven to give it a toasted exterior and soft, creamy middle topped with spicy pepperoncino oil — that are equally delicious.
The establishment also has a decent wine list and offers a unique "by consumption" option, meaning customers only pay for as much or as little as they've drunk from the bottle. No matter what you order, remember to hit the ATM before you visit, as this popular spot is cash-only.
(212) 420-4900
19 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003
Vic's
Restaurateurs Vicki Freeman and Marc Meyer first met Chef Hillary Sterling — who once cooked under the tutelage of Lilia's Missy Robbins — in a fortuitous turn of events that eventually led the husband-and-wife duo to open Vic's in 2014.
While the food may not be as classic as other establishments on this list, it's no less impressive. The Italian-inspired menu has heavy Mediterranean influences with ingredients like olives, pomegranate, and chickpeas peppered throughout that make it feel a bit less conventional. A chopped salad topped with crispy chickpeas and soppressata brings spice and crunch, or a charred kale pizza with arugula and fontina cheese is served with perfectly blistered wood-fired crust.
Whatever direction you choose to go with your order — pasta, pizza, or something else entirely — you really can't go wrong. Don't forget to also imbibe in one of the restaurant's signature cocktails, like the Altamura with vodka, pomegranate, lime, and ancho chile for spice, or the Goddess Spritz (perfect for the summer months) with bianco vermouth, basil, lime, and elderflower, topped with prosecco.
(212) 253-5700
31 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012
Zero Otto Nove
The Bronx's Arthur Avenue is a hotspot for authentic Italian dining in the five boroughs. Filled with bakeries, restaurants, and speciality food shops, you can barely take a step without running into delicious Italian food. But one of the standout eateries is undoubtedly Zero Otto Nove thanks to its expansive space, massive wood-fired oven, and rustic ambiance.
Though it's best known for the pizza cooked in the giant wood-fire oven, this restaurant also has other Italian classics like meatballs or eggplant parmigiana, and pastas like linguini alla puttanesca or linguini con vongole. But even for a delicious meal, the Bronx may be too far afield for some who like to stick to Manhattan or Brooklyn. Luckily, Zero Otto Nove also has a Flatiron location on West 21st Street, so you can catch some of these signatures in the heart of the city, too — along with other outposts in Armonk and Tuckahoe.
Multiple locations
Rubirosa
Located on Mulberry Street in the heart of Nolita, Rubirosa was founded in 2009 to continue a family's pizza legacy. The original owner, now-deceased AJ Pappalardo, was the son of Joe Lardo, founder of Staten Island's legendary pizzeria Joe & Pat's. And while both spots use a similar thin-crust style, Rubirosa made a name for itself by serving up a unique pie that has become one of the most iconic in New York: the Tie Dye pizza.
Topped with red and vodka sauces, gooey mozzarella cheese, and finished with a signature spiral of basil pesto, the tie-dye pizza is a must-order when visiting. Alongside this dish (and the other delicious pizzas), the eatery has unpretentious, approachable Italian food that everyone knows and loves: chicken parm, meatballs, garlic knots, and lasagna, all done exceedingly well. Alongside the food, the restaurant also serves up house-made wines in partnership with a winemaker in Sicily — a red, white, and rosé — that perfectly complement any dish.
(212) 965-0500
235 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
Methodology
These top Italian restaurants were predominantly chosen based on nearly a decade of living in New York City. After eating at dozens (if not hundreds) of Italian joints over the years (including each on this list), I have been able to evaluate their quality firsthand across multiple visits, menu changes, and evolving neighborhood dining scenes.
These selections, however, do not only reflect personal taste; they've been compared to and corroborated by professional reviews from multiple food publications, including The New York Times, The Infatuation, and CNN Traveler. Additional factors included ambiance, reservation demand, chef pedigree, Michelin recognition, and general pop culture buzz.