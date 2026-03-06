10 Best Italian Restaurants In New York

New York City is an epicenter of the culinary world. From fine dining establishments to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in NYC, there is food for every taste and budget on nearly every corner. And while the types of cuisine span the globe — from Lebanese and Thai to Ethiopian — one has significantly defined the city's history and culture: Italian.

Italian immigrants flooded New York City in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, bringing with them the recipes of their homeland. Eventually, the food evolved into a new-world version — Italian American cuisine that became a pillar of the city's dining.

Even today, the sheer prevalence of Italian restaurants in New York is impressive. But not every eatery is created equal. While some spots are serving up impressive interpretations of the classics, unfortunately, not every joint is worth a stop. Based on citywide prestige, national recognition, and my own personal experience, these are some of the best Italian restaurants in New York City.