Customers Are Calling These 6 Of The Best New Trader Joe's Deli Items In 2026 So Far
There's no shortage of new and returning Trader Joe's products to shop every month. Whether you visit regularly or every so often, odds are you find several unique items to add to your cart on each trip (and that's not counting all the Trader Joe's hidden gems you've unknowingly passed by before). Although the fan-favorite grocery chain gets much attention for its snacks, frozen foods, and sweets, we want to shift your focus to some of the best new finds in the realm of meat, cheese, and bread — and what customers have to say about them.
Trader Joe's has an extensive collection of top-tier fromage, so you can trust that this year's dairy debuts are worth buying. As for meats and cold cuts, TJ's offers a range of store-brand options for every palate. Its bread collection and bakery offer a balance of consistent classics and one-of-a-kind creations you won't find anywhere else — after all, that's arguably Trader Joe's M.O. With that in mind, read on for the six best new Trader Joe's deli items of 2026 so far, according to rave reviews and satisfied shoppers. They include premade handhelds with all the fixings, protein-rich portable snacks for busy weekdays, a creamy condiment that can elevate any lunch, and more.
Chicken salad croissant sandwich
You could buy separate cold cuts, veggies, and spreads to make sandwiches at home, but it doesn't get easier than buying one pre-assembled. Trader Joe's chicken salad croissant sandwich, which just hit stores in August, is a prime example. It's piled high with chicken salad (complete with celery, carrots, and scallions), mayo, green leaf lettuce, and zingy seasonings, like mustard and lemon juice. The croissant is buttery, soft, and flaky.
It didn't take long for customers to sing the sammy's praises. One Instagram reviewer calls the chicken number "pretty good," and better than its fishy counterpart (a tuna salad version with celery, scallion, mayo, and Dijon is also new to TJ's). "The chicken salad is a little dry, the croissant is flaky, and it's a solid option when you need a quick lunch," she writes. Another Instagram user who tried the sandwich says, "This is really good. The croissant is nice and soft, the chicken salad is super creamy ... I think it's really tasty." Try it yourself for $4.49.
Whipped ricotta cheese
Sure, we'd argue that first-time Trader Joe's customers should buy the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, an iconic product inducted into the TJ's Hall of Fame in 2023 after consecutive Customer Choice Award wins for best cheese. That said, customers shouldn't sleep on the whipped ricotta cheese either, which was released in April. Made with nothing but pasteurized whole milk, white vinegar, and salt, this $3.49 tub will take your sandwiches, toasts, and bagels to the next level. It's also a lovely complement to fresh fruit.
Despite its simplicity, the cheese is flavorful and robust. Even a TJ employee names the rookie product as one of the store's best cheeses, as do some customers. "It's a bit loose for something called 'whipped,' but it is very light. If anyone knows what sarsheer is, then it's [a] very similar taste (Western culture refers to it as Persian clotted cream). Goes great as a breakfast with honey or tart cherry preserves," one Reddit user says. "That is so creamy ... I love this, I'll be getting this again," declares a TikTok reviewer who tried it on toast.
PB&J filled crepes
Consider this an unexpected spin on a lunchtime favorite that picky kids will likely still enjoy. While crepes traditionally don't mingle savory ingredients like cheese, egg, or ham with sweet elements such as chocolate-hazelnut spread and fresh fruit, these "PB&J" filled crepes fall somewhere in the middle of the sugar-and-salt spectrum. The wheat-based crepes are super thin with a touch of earthiness and a hint of sweetness. Inside is a spread made from dry-roasted peanuts and strawberry filling. Best of all, the $3.99 six-pack doesn't need to be refrigerated (and you could microwave them for a meltier consistency).
Since its July release, the product has won over many customers. "Had one for breakfast and it was tasty! It is a great grab-and-go breakfast ... They are individually wrapped, which makes them last much longer," a Redditor writes. "My 3-year-old ate her sample and my sample of these today, so I bought a pack and considered them a win," adds another.
One point to note: quotation marks placed around "PB&J" in the product name and the packaging's use of the terms "peanut butter spread" and " strawberry filling" imply that the crepes don't contain full-fledged jelly or peanut butter. If that's not a deterrent for you, they're still worth a try.
Mini uncured pepperoni sticks
This lunchbox staple is a no-brainer for folks on the hunt for protein-packed snacks. Mini Uncured Pepperoni Sticks were launched in March and come in two single-serve containers (with 13 grams of protein each) for $1.99. The pork is seasoned with sugar, mustard, salt, garlic powder, and a few ingredients for color. It's also free of added nitrates and nitrites, unlike many competitors. Whether you snack on a stick between meetings or use them as a cornerstone of your next charcuterie board, their flavor is sure to impress. They're also great for packing in lunch boxes, desk drawers, and backpacks on busy days when you might not have time for a proper meal.
"These are really tasty and brought me back to when I was a kid and bought Slim Jims ... They are neither hard nor soft ... perfectly chewy ... very savory," one reviewer writes on a Trader Joe's fan blog. "I bought these for later and immediately failed ... this is really flavorful," says an Instagram reviewer.
Ham & cheese sandwich
Anyone who's been to Paris knows that this is Trader Joe's take on a French classic: jambon buerre, a sliced baguette with salted butter and ham. This April, TJ's launched a version of the sandwich that features a 7-inch baguette layered with stone-ground mustard, nutty Gruyère, thin-sliced ham, and sea salt butter. Add arugula or black pepper for a hint of spice, or pair it with sparkling lemonade, as one might do in France. Either way, this ham & cheese sandwich delivers a taste of Europe for $5.49.
"This one toasted is awesome. We demoed this toasted and sold out our entire stock ... Open it up and redistribute the ham ... open-face it in a toaster oven for two to three minutes until the cheese melts," one Reddit user and Trader Joe's employee suggests. "Really good with TJ's bread and butter pickles added," recommends another.
Sliced porridge bread
This gem, released in January, continues to win over the hearts (and stomachs) of Trader Joe's shoppers. Made with a tangy sourdough starter and a Goldilocks-caliber balance of wheat, oats, rye, honey, and brown sugar, the sliced Porridge Bread is endlessly versatile, waiting to be paired with any protein, cheese, or condiment you desire for a deli-inspired sandwich and beyond. At the same time, it's intriguing enough to be enjoyed on its own or with a modest coating of butter. For $4.49, you'll get ten servings for the week ahead.
"Its uncommon texture is what really sets this bread apart. The outside of each slice toasts ... golden, lightly crisp, and structurally sound. But the inside stays soft, tender, and almost porridge-like with a texture that genuinely reminds you of oatmeal ... Flavor-wise ... it's more of a subtle, grain-forward sweetness," explains a writer on Trader Joe's review blog. "I bought this bread because of this post, and just want to chime in with how delicious it is! Used it for grilled cheese, French toast, and regular buttered toast. It didn't disappoint," shares one commenter on a thread of r/traderjoes.