We Tried 14 Breyers Ice Cream Flavors; This Was The Best Hands Down
Breyers might not be the highest on our popular ice cream brand rankings, but we won't turn down a bowl. Which is why, naturally, we sampled 14 of Breyers ice cream flavors to find out which one was the best. In a sea of flavors from Chocolate Peanut Butter to Cherry Vanilla to New York Style Cheesecake, you might be surprised to hear our favorite is Breyers French Vanilla ice cream. But it's the truth.
When you're dealing with very simple flavors like vanilla, the smallest flaws stick out because there's nothing to hide behind. Breyers French Vanilla doesn't need to hide, however, because it's great ice cream. The flavor is a decadent vanilla offering modeled after French custard, and that puts it at the top of the Breyers flavor list. And it is by no means a boring or plain option.
Our reviewer said, "You could easily be convinced that you're enjoying a vanilla ice cream that costs several times more." Plus, when ranking the best store-bought vanilla ice creams, our taste tester said, "The vanilla flavor is strong and every bite is creamy, thanks in part to the egg yolks that edge this ice cream closer to custard." Ultimately, we called it "one of the best ice creams on the list."
Breyers other vanilla flavors and topping suggestions
Breyers actually has three other flavors of vanilla ice cream, including Natural Vanilla, Homemade Vanilla, and Extra Creamy Vanilla, plus a few vanilla-flavored, allergy-friendly options. Natural Vanilla is Breyers original vanilla but lacks the egg yolks that give French Vanilla its custard-like taste. Homemade Vanilla does have eggs, but they are further down the ingredient list and thus, don't contribute as much as they do in the French version.
Extra Creamy Vanilla claims to be Breyers creamiest vanilla but actually doesn't qualify as an ice cream. Instead, it's a frozen dairy dessert (the distinction has to do with the weight of milk fat and the amount of air the dessert is made with). But as our Breyers ice cream reviewer said, "If you're looking for a silky-smooth vanilla frozen treat made with egg yolks but a little fluffier in texture, try the Breyers Homemade Vanilla instead."
Now, if you're planning to pick up a tub of Breyers best flavor, you can certainly enjoy it as is because the ice cream is simple but effective. However, if you want some toppings to make some sundaes, there are plenty of good options. Try crushing up some waffle cones for a deconstructed ice cream cone, drizzling some Ghirardelli chocolate syrup on top, or covering with broken pieces of the best candy bars. You could, of course, also opt for the classic sprinkles and maraschino cherry.