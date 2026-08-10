We Tried 14 Breyers Ice Cream Flavors; This Was The Best Hands Down

Breyers might not be the highest on our popular ice cream brand rankings, but we won't turn down a bowl. Which is why, naturally, we sampled 14 of Breyers ice cream flavors to find out which one was the best. In a sea of flavors from Chocolate Peanut Butter to Cherry Vanilla to New York Style Cheesecake, you might be surprised to hear our favorite is Breyers French Vanilla ice cream. But it's the truth.

When you're dealing with very simple flavors like vanilla, the smallest flaws stick out because there's nothing to hide behind. Breyers French Vanilla doesn't need to hide, however, because it's great ice cream. The flavor is a decadent vanilla offering modeled after French custard, and that puts it at the top of the Breyers flavor list. And it is by no means a boring or plain option.

Our reviewer said, "You could easily be convinced that you're enjoying a vanilla ice cream that costs several times more." Plus, when ranking the best store-bought vanilla ice creams, our taste tester said, "The vanilla flavor is strong and every bite is creamy, thanks in part to the egg yolks that edge this ice cream closer to custard." Ultimately, we called it "one of the best ice creams on the list."