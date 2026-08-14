These Tiny Rolls Are One Of Aldi's Best Bakery Items

If you're picking up bread from Aldi, you're going to encounter some that's fantastic and some best avoided. The two main contenders are usually from the L'Oven Fresh and Specialty Selected brands. In our taste test of the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi, we found the store sells great garlic naan, chocolate chip brioche, and sourdough. And, seeing as some Aldi-brand products are better than the originals that inspired them, it makes sense another one of our top picks was a King's Hawaiian copycat: L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls.

As our reviewer said, "They come through with flying colors, reproducing the ultra-soft, eggy, buttery, sugary qualities that make the original such a fun treat." Plus, while you might usually lather up your rolls with butter, we think L'Oven Fresh rolls are great as is; they hold their own without added toppings, but they also work with other ingredients, too.

These fit into any recipe that calls for Hawaiian rolls where you cut the entire package in half, add meat, vegetables, and sauce, then cook for an easy lunch or dinner. For example, try using the L'Oven rolls in these oven-baked hamburger sliders or Hawaiian-style Spam sliders. Or, for a slightly sweeter take, try using them to make French toast or simply cover them in some butter and cinnamon sugar.