Hawaiian-Style Spam Sliders With Pineapple Slaw Recipe

Sliders are an absolute essential when it comes to any game day, potluck, or gathering, but why limit yourself to the standard burger or ham and cheese slider? These Hawaiian-style Spam sliders, courtesy of recipe developer Patterson Watkins, are truly something worth whipping up for a special occasion. "These sliders are an explosion of flavor," Watkins describes. "You have this tangy-sweet combination with the pineapple, pickled ginger, and pickled cabbage. You have this spicy-creamy balance with the chili garlic crisp spiked mayo, and you get fun textural pops from the nori-sesame-topped slider rolls." When it comes to a slider, what more could you really want?

Of course, we'd be remiss not to highlight the star protein at play, which is none other than everyone's favorite canned meat, Spam. Watkins notes that the Spam adds a certain salty, savory undertone to a slider that otherwise relies heavily on sweet and tangy flavor profiles, which only makes these little sammies that much more intriguing. Ultimately, however, the combination of sweet-tangy pineapple slaw, seasoned mayo, rich Spam, caramelized onions, and a brush of classic BBQ sauce all work together to create an appetizer that may look unsuspecting, but one that ultimately packs a unique flavor punch that will likely be the star of all your Super Bowl party foods.