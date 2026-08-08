12 Costco Products With Price Cuts In August 2026
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Warehouse stores like Costco and its reliably low-priced Kirkland Signature brand are great ways to stock up on household essentials and save serious money. Another way to stay within a tight budget is to take advantage of Costco's monthly sales. These can help you score big on everything from common grocery items to home improvement goods and kitchen appliances.
Right now is the best time to become a Costco member and snag some sweet end-of-summer deals. We've gathered some of the most enticing here and included prices, but keep in mind that these may vary by location. Most deals are available in-store, but it's always wise to check the website for those online-only big-ticket items like new refrigerators, washing machines, or washer-dryer combos. Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee and its forgiving no-receipt-needed return policy make it a lot easier to take a chance. But don't hesitate too long — these savings only last until August 23.
Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Gas Range
This 6-cubic-foot Samsung gas range comes with front controls and precision knobs that illuminate when they're turned on and auto-lock when they're off. The appliance includes a no-preheat air fryer function as well as true convection. You can also use the SmartThings App to remotely monitor your oven. With so much included in one package, you'll really be cooking with gas.
You can buy this Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Gas Range online for $1,849.99, which is $750 off the regular price.
Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ DuoClean PowerFins HairPro
Shark is one of the top vacuum brands out there, so it's always great to see one on sale. The Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ automatically increases suction when it detects dirt and other debris such as pet hair. Its two brush rolls work on both hardwood and carpet, and it conveniently bends flat under furniture.
You can buy this Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ DuoClean PowerFins HairPro in store or online for $239.99, which is $60 off the regular price.
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer Appliance with Bags and Marinate Container
Unless you want to lose the money you saved at Costco by purchasing meat and produce in bulk, it's important to preserve that food as best you can. One way to significantly extend its lifespan is by using a vacuum sealer. This FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer not only keeps food fresher longer, but the vacuum-sealed packs can be used for marinating as well as sous vide cooking.
You can buy this FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer Appliance with Bags and Marinate Container in-store and online for $79.99, a $20 savings.
Rastelli's USDA Choice Black Angus NY CC Strip Steak
Rising beef prices have put a crimp in many a grill master's style. Picking up a package of a dozen 10-ounce steaks could put the sizzle back in summer. If 12 steaks sounds like too much food, you can put the FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer to immediate use and enjoy a juicy steak any time.
You can buy this package of Rastelli's USDA Choice Black Angus NY CC Strip Steak online for $149.99, a $90 savings.
Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack
You can't please everyone, but Frito Lay's Classic Mix variety pack can go a long way in making multiple mouths happy. Plus (even if students might not want to think about it), a new school season is quickly approaching. Preparing for impending school lunches when the price is still low is smart thinking.
You can buy these Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Packs in-store and online for $18.49, which is $5 off the regular price.
Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites
Each serving of these smoky, tender, seasoned bites of barbecued pork promises 10 grams of protein. They're also gluten-free and contain no nitrates, artificial ingredients, or added hormones. The individual packs make a convenient on-the-go summer snack.
You can buy a 12-pack of these Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites in-store and online for $16.99, a $5 savings.
Pure Protein Bars Variety Pack
If you're in need of some quick protein hits, this may be the time to stock up. Each Pure Protein bar contains at least 20 grams of protein and is gluten-free. And the three flavors, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Deluxe, and Chewy Chocolate Chip, also offer variety.
You can buy a variety pack of 25 Pure Protein bars in-store and online for $22.39, which is $7.60 off the regular price.
Premier Protein Shakes
These shakes are a convenient source of protein with 30 grams per serving, and they come in a variety of flavors. And right now, every shake flavor is on sale, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Café Latte, and Strawberries & Cream.
You can buy any flavor of these Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in-store or online for $23.99, which is $8 off the regular price.
Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Whole Bean Coffee
Coffee is an essential part of many Americans' day, and drinking coffee might actually be good for you, as its antioxidants may reduce inflammation, among other benefits (via Healthline). So, we would be remiss if we didn't point out that Costco is currently selling 2.2-pound bags of Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Whole Bean Coffee at an $8 discount. Cheers, everyone!
You can buy a 2.2-pound bag of this Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Whole Bean Coffee for $14.99.
Monster Ultra Zero Sugar Energy Drinks
Energy drinks are an effective way to beat a midday energy slump. This multi-pack of Monster Ultra Zero Sugar Energy Drinks offers eight 12-ounce cans each of three flavors: Wild Passion, Blue Hawaiian, and Sunrise. Costco customers rate these energy drinks pretty highly, with a 4.4-star average rating out of 5.
You can buy a 24-pack of these Monster Ultra Zero Sugar Energy Drinks in-store and online for $35.99, which is $8 off the regular price.
San Pellegrino Ciao! Sparkling Water
Over a century old, San Pellegrino is probably one of the most well-known names in sparkling water. This multi-pack of its Ciao! line of flavored sparkling waters contains three varieties: blood orange, peach, and lime. Each can contains 10% fruit juice and no added sugar. This product also rates pretty highly with Costco customers, with a 4.3-star average rating out of 5.
You can buy a case of this San Pellegrino Ciao! Sparkling Water in-store and online for $14.69, which is $4.50 off the regular price.
Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set
This BPA-free Snapware Pyrex food storage set offers versatility with both square and round containers that hold 1, 2, 4, or 6 cups' worth of food. The snap-on lids are airtight and leak-proof, and the glass containers are safe in the refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave. The nested design also makes them easy to store.
You can buy this Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set in-store and online for $30.99, which is $5 off the regular price.