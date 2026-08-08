12 Costco Products With Price Cuts In August 2026

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Warehouse stores like Costco and its reliably low-priced Kirkland Signature brand are great ways to stock up on household essentials and save serious money. Another way to stay within a tight budget is to take advantage of Costco's monthly sales. These can help you score big on everything from common grocery items to home improvement goods and kitchen appliances.

Right now is the best time to become a Costco member and snag some sweet end-of-summer deals. We've gathered some of the most enticing here and included prices, but keep in mind that these may vary by location. Most deals are available in-store, but it's always wise to check the website for those online-only big-ticket items like new refrigerators, washing machines, or washer-dryer combos. Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee and its forgiving no-receipt-needed return policy make it a lot easier to take a chance. But don't hesitate too long — these savings only last until August 23.