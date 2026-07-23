10 Reasons 2026 Is The Best Time To Become A Costco Member

Plenty of people know someone who can't help but talk up the benefits of their Costco membership. The chocolate cake everyone's enjoying at the holiday party? Turns out it came from Costco. Car's in need of a tire? Obviously they're going to recommend Costco. But even knowing how much money a Costco membership can save, or how many fun products are available exclusively to Costco members, sometimes it just doesn't feel like the right time to take the plunge and join a group that admittedly resembles a cult in more ways than one.

However, there's an argument to be made — or, more precisely, 10 arguments — that there's never been a better time to join than 2026. Ahead, then, are 10 ways the iconic warehouse chain has changed in or around 2026 that make a membership more valuable than ever. After hearing just how much Costco has improved in less than a year's time, you might just want to finally become one of us.