Marinate Steak In This Sauce For 10x The Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marinating steak is a surefire way to shake up its flavor profile. It's so effective, in fact, that people have come up with all sorts of unique steak marinades. For instance, you can make it sweet and spicy with a mixture of honey and Sriracha, or you can go with a less conventional ingredient like Sprite as the base. One of the easiest ways you can give steak a massive boost in flavor, however, is to marinate it in a condiment that's been around for nearly 200 years: Worcestershire sauce.

The tangy, umami sauce perfectly complements the beefy, unctuous flavors of a good steak, and using it as a marinade couldn't be easier. All you need to do is soak the steaks in the sauce for a minimum of 30 minutes (for the best results, marinate them for a couple of hours). If you find Worcestershire sauce too intense on its own, feel free to dilute it with a little water. What's most important is that you avoid marinating it for too long, as this can actually ruin the texture of your steak and overwhelm its natural flavors.

This simple technique will add so much flavor to your steak that you might consider marinating beef like this every time from now on. And, since you've already got the Worcestershire sauce out anyway, you might as well fix yourself a classic Bloody Mary to sip on while your steak soaks up all those flavors.