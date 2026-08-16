Marinate Steak In This Sauce For 10x The Flavor
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Marinating steak is a surefire way to shake up its flavor profile. It's so effective, in fact, that people have come up with all sorts of unique steak marinades. For instance, you can make it sweet and spicy with a mixture of honey and Sriracha, or you can go with a less conventional ingredient like Sprite as the base. One of the easiest ways you can give steak a massive boost in flavor, however, is to marinate it in a condiment that's been around for nearly 200 years: Worcestershire sauce.
The tangy, umami sauce perfectly complements the beefy, unctuous flavors of a good steak, and using it as a marinade couldn't be easier. All you need to do is soak the steaks in the sauce for a minimum of 30 minutes (for the best results, marinate them for a couple of hours). If you find Worcestershire sauce too intense on its own, feel free to dilute it with a little water. What's most important is that you avoid marinating it for too long, as this can actually ruin the texture of your steak and overwhelm its natural flavors.
This simple technique will add so much flavor to your steak that you might consider marinating beef like this every time from now on. And, since you've already got the Worcestershire sauce out anyway, you might as well fix yourself a classic Bloody Mary to sip on while your steak soaks up all those flavors.
Why a Worcestershire sauce marinade seriously upgrades steak
One of the key reasons Worcestershire sauce gives beef such a massive flavor boost is because it's made with vinegar. The vinegar's acidity helps break down proteins on the surface of the steak. This not only tenderizes the meat to a certain degree, but also allows the marinade to penetrate the beef a little more deeply, allowing the sauce's other ingredients to improve the steak's flavor.
In the case of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce, the brand that originated the English condiment, the mix of ingredients is balanced and flavor-packed. Molasses imparts a subtle sweetness with hints of burnt caramel, while tamarind extract adds fruity sugars and a lively tanginess to the marinade. Salt, garlic, onions, and chili pepper extract are all flavors that go well with beef, and the cloves in Worcestershire sauce lend warmth and complexity. A final ingredient, anchovy, gives the sauce a beef-friendly punch of umami.
While Worcestershire sauce is excellent as a marinade on its own, its balanced flavors make it compatible as an ingredient in other marinades, too. This teriyaki-glazed steak skewers recipe, for instance, marinates beef in a mix of Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, honey, beef broth, and rice vinegar for a sweet-and-savory boost. This recipe for arrachera tacos blends the sauce with lime juice, garlic, herbs, and spices to give the meat marinade a zestiness that tastes great on a grilled tortilla.