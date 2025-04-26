Food on a stick is always fun to eat. Not only is it reminiscent of summertime fairs and festivals, but it also makes a great snack for indoor game day watch parties when the weather gets cooler. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins' simple teriyaki-glazed steak skewers recipe is something you'll want to have in your year-round repertoire, since the skewers can make for a quick and easy dinner and a party food that's sure to please.

One thing we love about these skewers is the well-balanced flavor. As Watkins tells us, "I was more inspired by the yakitori/kushiyaki style of skewer for this recipe than the super sweet, sticky American-teriyaki approach." Not only does too much sweetness mask the taste of the meat, but Watkins also points out that "sweet sticky can be a bit of a pain, especially on a grill. It can burn easily, it can cause your skewered goodies to stick, it can make a mess." Her skewers present no such problems, and they also strike the perfect balance between sweet and savory with plenty of flavor coming from the garlic and ginger.