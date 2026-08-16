This Costco Shopper Favorite Is Even Better In The Air Fryer

In the two decades since the invention of the air fryer, it's gone from a culinary curiosity for gadget-friendly home cooks to a workhorse appliance in many kitchens. The crispiness it can provide with little oil and mess can be a game-changer, particularly for certain foods. Among them is Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos, the follow-up option to the chicken-and-cheese version that holds a well-deserved spot on our list of Costco foods you should always put in the air fryer.

Each 35-ounce package contains roughly 50 mini tacos, enough for just over 12 people at the suggested four tacos per serving. Their bite-sized nature makes them perfect for parties, game days, or even just a quick snack. Although our reviewer called them a "crowd-pleaser," she conceded that it was difficult to get them crispy using the suggested cooking methods of a conventional oven or microwave.

Fortunately, converting traditional oven directions to air fryer is fairly straightforward. A good rule of thumb is to lower the temperature listed on the oven directions by 25 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, while also reducing the cooking time by 20% to 25%. In this case, you'd air fry the Don Miguel mini tacos at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 to 12 minutes (rather than 12 to 15 minutes in a conventional oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, per the packaging). As with any recipe adjustments, it'll likely take a few times to figure out how best to tweak these guidelines to your air fryer and your desired level of crispness.