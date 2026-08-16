This Costco Shopper Favorite Is Even Better In The Air Fryer
In the two decades since the invention of the air fryer, it's gone from a culinary curiosity for gadget-friendly home cooks to a workhorse appliance in many kitchens. The crispiness it can provide with little oil and mess can be a game-changer, particularly for certain foods. Among them is Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos, the follow-up option to the chicken-and-cheese version that holds a well-deserved spot on our list of Costco foods you should always put in the air fryer.
Each 35-ounce package contains roughly 50 mini tacos, enough for just over 12 people at the suggested four tacos per serving. Their bite-sized nature makes them perfect for parties, game days, or even just a quick snack. Although our reviewer called them a "crowd-pleaser," she conceded that it was difficult to get them crispy using the suggested cooking methods of a conventional oven or microwave.
Fortunately, converting traditional oven directions to air fryer is fairly straightforward. A good rule of thumb is to lower the temperature listed on the oven directions by 25 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, while also reducing the cooking time by 20% to 25%. In this case, you'd air fry the Don Miguel mini tacos at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 to 12 minutes (rather than 12 to 15 minutes in a conventional oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, per the packaging). As with any recipe adjustments, it'll likely take a few times to figure out how best to tweak these guidelines to your air fryer and your desired level of crispness.
The finer points of air fryer taco cooking
Of course, it's also helpful to follow some tried-and-true air fryer rules when adapting food designed for other cooking methods to the device. First, control the moisture: Crisping the exterior of these tacos requires as little moisture as possible when they enter the air fryer, so pat them dry if they seem damp or have any surface condensation. Second, don't overload your air fryer with too many tacos. These devices only work properly when air can circulate freely, and a tray or basket that's jammed full of food prevents this.
Don't just take our word for the improvement that an air fryer can bring to these mini tacos. A glance at Costco reviews (4.3 out of 5 stars) shows multiple suggestions to use air fryers or convection ovens, which employ the same cooking principle on a larger scale. Others praised the tacos for being dairy-free, though some reviewers suggested serving them with cheese, sour cream, guac, and other toppings. A few buyers criticized them for what they considered too little filling and too much tortilla shell, potentially a factor worth weighing for some Costco shoppers.
Finally, don't let underwhelming prep instructions on the package scare you away from one of the Costco options under $20 that feel like they should cost $50. At less than $14 per package (roughly 27 cents per taco), they're a clear value. Bust out the air fryer and see the difference a simple change in cooking method can make in turning a good snack into a great one.