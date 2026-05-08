The 15 Best Costco Foods Under $20 That Feel Like They Should Cost $50

Everyone loves a good deal, which is why warehouse stores like Costco are thriving in today's dicey economy. It's hard to resist highly marked-down prices, but sometimes, you really need to contemplate each purchase due to its size. Buying in bulk doesn't always make sense when you go through something slowly or have a small household.

Some Costco foods taste better than your homemade favorites, while others miss the mark. When the stakes are so high, it's nerve-racking to branch out and try new items. How can you be sure that you'll love something enough to commit to a seemingly endless supply?

If you're striving to be a savvier shopper, you can learn how to best take advantage of Costco's bulk pricing without stuffing your kitchen to the gills. Read on to discover 15 products that are $20 or less, with a value that feels like they should cost $50. To simplify things, every item will be rounded up to the nearest dollar to account for price variations nationwide.