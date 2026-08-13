Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Frozen Pizza Comes From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's freezers have plenty of frozen pizzas waiting to be snatched up and baked to crispy perfection. There are picks for meat lovers, like Uncured Pepperoni and Barbecue Chicken, as well as extra-cheesy numbers, like Pizza Bianca and Roasted Garlic & Pesto. But before you fill your cart with these popular choices, consider T.J.'s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza, Consumer Reports' top-rated frozen pie.
This Trader Joe's hidden gem has been around since at least 2017, and it's piled high with produce. The long-rise sourdough crust makes a chewy-yet-crisp base for tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontal, hard grating cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, red onion, grilled bell peppers, and garlic. The pizza is prepared for T.J.'s stores by an Italian supplier near Bologna, who ensures high-quality roasted veggies for the best flavor and appearance. (They're cut into long slices instead of diced for a more intriguing texture and presentation.) Every component is organic, from the dough to the toppings. Best of all, the pizza serves three for $4.99.
This popular Trader Joe's frozen pizza coming in on top of Consumer Reports' freezer-pie ranking is pretty impressive. The nonprofit organization maintains objectivity by meticulously testing and reviewing products independently. In addition, it surveys millions of consumers for honest, accurate feedback and refuses freebies and outside ads to maintain fairness.
Customers adore this Trader Joe's frozen veggie pizza
Since Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza has existed for nearly a decade, plenty of shoppers swear by it. "Love this pizza! It's not too salty and feels like a healthier version of eating pizza," one Reddit user wrote. "This is on my weekly shopping list ... Not too big and heavy, but still has nice flavor. It's light on cheese, but what it has is creamy and different from your average freezer pizza," added another. "I enjoy the flavor of the veggies, [whereas] most veggie pizzas are bland!" expressed a third. Some customers add cheese, pepperoni, balsamic glaze, "soyrizo," or black olives, too.
Trader Joe's veggie pie leads frozen pizza brands that use high-quality ingredients, but there are notable runners-up worth investigating. Consider Consumer Reports' second-place choice, Dr. Oetker Virtuoso's thin-crust Vegetable Medley Pizza, which comes with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, pickled peppers, and basil. If mushrooms are more your thing, try the third-place American Flatbread Revolution Thin & Crispy Pizza. Classics come in fourth and fifth place: American Flatbread Tomato Sauce & Three Cheese Pizza and Amy's Cheese Pizza, respectively.
According to the T.J.'s package, its organic veggie pie should be baked at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Folks who've tried it suggest placing it directly on your oven's middle rack. In 12 to 15 minutes, the heat will take it from frozen to gooey and tender. Finish it with basil, spinach, crushed red pepper flakes, or burrata.