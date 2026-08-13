Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Frozen Pizza Comes From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's freezers have plenty of frozen pizzas waiting to be snatched up and baked to crispy perfection. There are picks for meat lovers, like Uncured Pepperoni and Barbecue Chicken, as well as extra-cheesy numbers, like Pizza Bianca and Roasted Garlic & Pesto. But before you fill your cart with these popular choices, consider T.J.'s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza, Consumer Reports' top-rated frozen pie.

This Trader Joe's hidden gem has been around since at least 2017, and it's piled high with produce. The long-rise sourdough crust makes a chewy-yet-crisp base for tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontal, hard grating cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, red onion, grilled bell peppers, and garlic. The pizza is prepared for T.J.'s stores by an Italian supplier near Bologna, who ensures high-quality roasted veggies for the best flavor and appearance. (They're cut into long slices instead of diced for a more intriguing texture and presentation.) Every component is organic, from the dough to the toppings. Best of all, the pizza serves three for $4.99.

This popular Trader Joe's frozen pizza coming in on top of Consumer Reports' freezer-pie ranking is pretty impressive. The nonprofit organization maintains objectivity by meticulously testing and reviewing products independently. In addition, it surveys millions of consumers for honest, accurate feedback and refuses freebies and outside ads to maintain fairness.